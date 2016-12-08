Give glory to God this Advent season

“Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God. For I tell you that Christ has become a servant of the Jews on behalf of God’s truth, so that the promises made to the patriarchs might be confirmed, and moreover, that the Gentiles might glorify God for his mercy. As it is written: “Therefore I will praise you among the Gentiles; I will sing praises of your name.” Again, it says, “Rejoice, you Gentiles, with his people.” And again, “Praise the Lord, all you Gentiles; let all the peoples extol him.” And again Isaiah says “The Root of Jesse will spring up, one who will arise to rule over the nations; in him the Gentiles will hope.” May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” – Romans 15:7-13

The epistle text for last Sunday is an excellent piece of advice to each of us. The Apostle tells us, “with one heart and mouth you may glorify the god and father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

In celebrating the second Sunday in Advent, we echo the words of the apostle in the above text, “Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepts you in order to bring praise to God.” The apostle wrote these words to the Roman Christians, of the early church, to quiet a rift between the Jewish and the Gentile Christians.

The situation in the church then is very similar to the enmity that exists between Christians in today’s world. As did the Jewish Christians, we 21st century Christians feel that we have a special claim on Christ. We don’t.

The apostle is showing here that Christ died for all, and that it is most important that Christians get along together. Instead of fighting, we should glorify God as we interact with one another. This is called brotherly love.

Regretfully, we Christians spend an inordinate amount of time fighting with one another. The time of fighting can better be employed pointing others to Christ. Time is too short for us to spend useful time living in hostility.

We are reminded that the God of hope has given us a gospel, in Christ Jesus, which makes a difference in our life. It delivers us from the gloom of this darkened world and shows us the light of God.

God has brought us into his marvelous light through his son, Jesus Christ. When Christ consented to be a sacrifice and redeem us, it was all to the glory of God.

Therefore, we give praise and glorify God by receiving one another in brotherly love and pointing others to the cross. Let us look beyond our human limits. Instead, let us look to God and what he has done for us in Christ. All of the resources of God are offered to us in Christ.

Yes, God has offered us so much. Paul tells us that two of the wonderful gifts God has offered us are joy and peace. These are ours for all eternity. No enemy living or dead can threaten our joy and our peace.

We are all saved through the workings of the Holy Spirit, who also keeps and sustains us in this world. He keeps us steadfast in the faith. When God’s presence is with us, we have nothing to fear.

This is the message of Advent. It is time to rejoice because we have a good reason to do so. Nothing can separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus. Therefore, give glory to God this Advent season.

Yes, this Advent, in the words of Psalm 150, “Praise the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty heavens… Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.” In doing so, bring glory to God this Advent by being a peacemaker. Amen.

