22 to receive R.E. Cooper Sr. meritorious service awards

Late founding pastor of The Mission Baptist Church, Dr. R.E. Cooper Sr. leads a list of 22 persons who will be recognized for their work with the R.E. Cooper Meritorious Service Award.

Cooper Sr., who is being honored posthumously, was a Bahamian scholar, theologian and social reformer. Despite his numerous accomplishments, his primary concern was to ensure the elevation of the ordinary man whose talents were unexplored and who was often overlooked in his professional and vocational fields.

He believed in education and was instrumental in thousands of Bahamians being educated — not just through his efforts in establishing the Prince William High School, but also in getting hundreds of Bahamians scholarships to pursue higher education in the United States.

The mission of the Meritorious Service Award is to inspire, educate, stimulate and enlighten human minds to the reality that success, achievement and respect, which are void of color, gender and profession, should be recognized.

The award, established in 1985 by The Mission Baptist Church, recognizes and celebrates the national contributions of people they term to be “elevators of humanity” — that is, individuals who are national mentors, defending the downtrodden with passion and zeal with an open and compassionate spirit.

“Although many of these individuals do all within their limited means and influence to encourage others to reach their personal and professional zeniths, their contributions and philanthropic exploits are seemingly devoid of gratitude, and often they are eclipsed by others who are less principled but more popular and more partisan, relegating them to archaic categories of unsung heroes and heroines,” said R.E. Cooper.

He said the other 21 honorees all have similarities with the late Dr. Cooper in that they are trailblazers and pioneers with love of their fellow man.

Father George Clements, George Myers, Herbert Henry Brown, Dr. Xernona Clayton, Senator Gregory Burrows, Alphonso Robert Elliott, Dr. Albert Sidney Ferguson, Percival “Vola” Francis CBE, Eric “King” Gibson MBE, Commissioner Ellison E. Greenslade, Stephanie Hanna, Andrew Ingraham, Godfrey Kelly CMG, Clinton Reginald McCartney, Stephen Arthur McKinney, Dr. Sidney A. McPhee, Fred Munnings Jr., Raphael Aguard Munnings, Elaine Pinder, Dr. Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, Basil L. Sands, and Charles James Schaeffer IV will be also be recognized on Friday, December 9 during the gala to be held at the Atlantis Ballroom.

Father George Clements, who pastored the Resurrection Catholic Church for three years, will be honored for having started the One Church One Child Organization and for helping thousands of children. He believes in helping.

A well traveled person, his zeal for elevating mankind has taken him to all parts of the world, and many times to countries in Africa.

Following his tumultuous life after the burning of his church Holy Angels in Chicago, and the fight with the Catholic Church to adopt four boys as his sons, he was banished to The Bahamas. What was to be punishment for Fr. Clements turned out to be a blessing for many people.

His story was made into a movie which starred Lou Gossett Jr. as the priest.

Myers is being recognized for his contribution to the careers and success of hundreds of people, and the career rise of some of The Bahamas’ top hospitality industry professionals.

He is said in the spirit of the late Dr. Cooper to have elevated humanity through his guidance and assistance of young Bahamian professionals.

Brown who lead a team of 4,000 at the Public Hospitals Authority is said to pay attention to the well-being of everyone from the small man to the top executives. His efforts to encourage others to get higher education and then to facilitate their goals is also said to truly be in the spirit of the late Dr. Cooper.

“As a result we want to recognize this man who has so much responsibilities but still stays grounded,” said Cooper. “He knows that not everyone will be happy with some of his decisions, but he has to look out for the overall benefit of the Bahamian people.”

Dr. Xernona Clayton, an African-American civil rights leader and broadcasting executive is said to be a true example of turning tragedy into triumph. And is being recognized for having trumpeted the cause of people who strive to elevate humanity through religion, business, politics, society, culture, sports and entertainment.

She is the executive director of the Trumpet Awards that she created to honor the achievements of African Americans. Many Bahamians have been recognized and honored at the Trumpet Awards.

Dr. Clayton’s life goal is to help educate people and to empower them to become leaders and better citizens.

Senator Gregory Burrows has a passion for helping young people through sports that help them get a better education.

He formed the Freedom Farm Baseball League in 1989. Today the league boasts of over 800 boys and girls and hundreds of scholarship to the participants over the years, some of whom are playing baseball professionally in the United States.

Elliott, who rose from the bottom to the top, said one lesson he learned is that it’s better to give than to receive — and he has blessed many people with his benevolence. He believes in doing right with his people, according to Cooper, who said that is why he is deserving of the honor.

Educator Dr. Ferguson has worn many hats in his lifetime to the benefit of others. His proudest contribution has been to helping educate children. He is all about educating mankind.

Francis, who is known as the Saxons Superstars Junkanoo leader, is also known for his generosity to others, according to Cooper.

Gibson, like Dr. Cooper will be recognized posthumously. A people’s person, the musician and businessman did much for so many with what he had. And turned his sailing hobby into a business that led him to promoting the many regattas on the Family Islands to assist them in boosting their economies.

“We all loved him as an entertainer with the world famous King Eric and His Knights group, but that was an era in our history that will forever be cherished. He built an empire with the band, the nightclub, the disco, the hotel and he employed his family and so many other people who he didn’t even know. He gave many a start, and many have not looked back since.”

Cooper said Commissioner Greenslade was being honored because he is a man of integrity and compassion who believes in his officers on the Royal Bahamas Police Force, empowering them to do their best and tries to equip them with the tools necessary to effectively do their jobs.

Hanna, who works in the insurance sector, loves to help people. In her marketing and public relations position she is responsible for selecting which events her company sponsors, and stories abound as to how she has helped the organizations.

She is also the fine arts director and soloist at her church, Grace Community.

Ingraham, who operates out of Florida, is the president and CEO of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers, created to empower African Americans in the hospitality industry. But he goes above and beyond his responsibilities to help members, according to Cooper.

Kelly’s quiet spirit of giving and helping without much fanfare put him on the list of honorees.

McCartney, a pharmacist, has been critical in many people’s lives. Not only did he do his job professionally, but he did it with compassion and caring.

Cooper said McKinney was being recognized as a media professional and defender of free speech.

Dr. McPhee is said to be a giving man.

Cooper described Munnings Jr., as a man who sought to elevate humanity not only through his music and entertainment, but his activism.

While the other Munnings among the group to be honored is said to be a committed man who believes in The Bahamas and its people, Cooper said Munnings, who sang the hit single “Funky Nassau”, displayed a love and passion for promoting The Bahamas through song and entertainment.

Pinder, the Bamboo Shack proprietor is known for her quiet giving spirit.

“Elaine is a God-fearing woman who started from humble beginnings and worked hard to get to the level she is today. She has never forgotten where she came from and to whom she was blessed to be mentored by,” said Cooper.

“From her cookies that she sells for social services through her restaurants to the direct support of the many charities, Elaine has a heart of gold and believes in helping those who are less fortunate.”

“Mother” Pratt, Cooper said, is blessed with a kind and giving spirit and as such was deserving of the honor. He also said her sourcing of scholarships to provide post secondary education to Bahamians made her worthy of praise.

Pratt was also the country’s first female deputy prime minister.

Sands, a humble and quiet man, is said to have a value system that is exemplary. He is active in the Masonic Fraternity.

According to Cooper, Schaeffer IV helped promote education to the less fortunate in Bahamian society as an integral part of Atlantic College, and as such deserved the honor. He said Schaeffer IV who adopted The Bahamas as his home, wanted to make a difference in the lives of ordinary Bahamians.



