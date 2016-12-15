Santa Claus is coming to town

Do you think Santa Claus will visit The Bahamas this year? Has he been here before? If he does come this year, which airline or cruise ship will he choose to bring his tons of toys and surprises? Each year the most prominent face we see on posters, colors signs, Christmas invitations, television ads, etc., is someone we call Santa Claus. Is he real? Certainly not! I do love to watch those cuddly, soft, oxytocin-inducing movies that include Santa’s great work and kind heart. However, I know it is only fiction.

I am amazed how many parents trying to navigate their way out of the tough question, “Is Santa real?” opt out of reality and say “Yes.” I think the idea of a grand old kind person is sweet. Santa Claus is a centuries-old legend based on a real person, but Santa himself isn’t real. Here’s what Wikipedia says: “The legend of Santa Claus can be traced back hundreds of years to a monk named St. Nicholas. It is believed that Nicholas was born sometime around 280 A.D. in Patara near Myra in modern-day Turkey. Much admired for his piety and kindness, St. Nicholas became the subject of many legends.”

St Nicholas was a real person. The History Channel website states this about St. Nicholas: “One of the best known of the St. Nicholas stories is that he saved three poor sisters from being sold into slavery or prostitution by their father by providing them with a dowry so that they could be married. Over the course of many years, Nicholas’ popularity spread and he became known as the protector of children and sailors. His feast day is celebrated on the anniversary of his death, December 6. This was traditionally considered a lucky day to make large purchases or to get married. By the Renaissance, St. Nicholas was the most popular saint in Europe. Even after the Protestant Reformation, when the veneration of saints began to be discouraged, St. Nicholas maintained a positive reputation, especially in Holland. The name Santa Claus evolved from Nick’s Dutch nickname, Sinter Klaas, a shortened form of Sint Nikolaas (Dutch for Saint Nicholas). In 1804, John Pintard, a member of the New York Historical Society, distributed woodcuts of St. Nicholas at the society’s annual meeting. The background of the engraving contains now-familiar Santa images including stockings filled with toys and fruit hung over a fireplace.”

Fifteen years ago I wrote an interesting article on the subject and it’s worth sharing again. It reminds us that although Santa is a “nice person” in our minds, he certainly cannot do what people say he does every Christmas. Here are two questions I posited. Was it Santa who delivered your gift on Christmas day? Does Santa come to The Bahamas? We do not have many chimneys in The Bahamas, hence, Santa would not have his traditional way of entering the homes while the children are sleeping.

What you are going to read next is fascinating. Based on my research, if Santa is real, there are some logical points and mathematical figures that would cause us to think a second time. First, there are some basic assumptions: Santa delivers no gifts to naughty children. This would reduce the figure greatly. There is a tradition in some areas of the world that a naughty child receives a lump of coal. Only one Santa distributes all of the gifts. Multiple Santas would make it easier, but the legend has it that there is only one Santa. The percentage of households in which there is at least one child who has not been naughty, but has been nice, is 90 percent. According to calculations, Santa would deliver 677 million gifts on Christmas morning. Santa loads all of the presents before starting his journey. He does not return to the North Pole periodically to reload. How would Santa take all those gifts on one trip around the world?

The facts

It is said that Santa takes his 677 million gifts on Christmas morning. If every toy averages two pounds, the sleigh would have to carry about 1 billion pounds or 500,000 tons of cargo for the children. The payload would occupy a space of 100 million cubic feet. Santa would visit perhaps 1,000 homes per second. The average speed of the sleigh would be on the order of 3.6 million miles an hour. This would be a sufficient speed to allow travel to the moon in about four minutes, except that the reindeer need a steady supply of oxygen. The acceleration and deceleration loads on the reindeer, Santa and the sleigh would be astronomical.

The gift for bad conduct

It is certainly clear that Santa does not exist. There is only one who can match and surpass these astronomical calculations. That one is Jesus. According to tradition, Santa delivers millions of gifts each year based on good conduct. The truth is that only one gift was delivered to earth 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem of Judea. This gift came in the form of Baby Jesus. This gift was not based on good conduct. Instead, it was based on bad conduct. This gift was sent to all humans because we lost connection with the gift giver, the Heavenly Father. We behaved badly and lost the skill of how to talk to the gift giver.

This one gift transforms lives. While Santa’s gifts bring short-term satisfaction, the greatest gift brings eternal joy and peace. There is a gift waiting at your door today. That gift is Jesus. When our families experience this gift, there will be transformation of hearts, minds, and lives. We will have a better Bahamas. This gift is outside your door right now.

