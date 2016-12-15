Calvary Deliverance Church’s Faith Village Benefit Concert on tap for the weekend

Shaback; Bishop Washington Williams, formerly of the Cooling Waters; Pastor Simeon Outten and the Freedom Band; Bishop Lawrence Rolle; Christian Massive; and Landlord will headline Calvary Deliverance Church’s (CDC) Faith Village Benefit Concert.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward the construction of CDC’s senior citizens complex and youth activity center that will also include a senior citizen’s home, a daycare for the elderly and a pre-school.

The center was the vision of pastor emeritus Bishop V.G. Clarke as a way to provide housing and quality care to the elderly.

CDC’s current pastor, James Newry, is now spearheading the fundraising effort to have the facility built.

The concert will be held on Friday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers promise an event that will be high-spirited, energized and fulfilling.

Tickets can be purchased at Classy Kids Boutique, Jerome Avenue; Vogue Classique Boutique, Robinson Road and Charles Vincent Street; Variety Disposable, Soldier Road; and Goldie’s Jewellers, Montrose Avenue; tickets purchased for the original date, which was postponed due to the passage of Hurricane Matthew, will be honored.



