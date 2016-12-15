I watched a very interesting interview recently on Canadian Television CBC. The program was “One On One” with host veteran Canadian broadcaster Peter Mansbridge. Peter’s guest on this program was former cabinet minister in the Trudeau Government Hunter Tootoo who had recently resigned from the Cabinet to deal with his problem of alcoholism.

Hunter spoke very candidly about his problems of alcoholism and his younger years growing up as a true first nation Canadian and all of the trials and tribulations he had gone through. The gist of the whole interview was that we can’t solve our problems — any problems until we face up to them and thus openly admit that we do indeed have a serious problem which needs to be “A” admitted and “B” effectively and methodically dealt with in order to find a solution to the problem, whatever it may be and thus solve it.

In other words, you must, as today’s title puts it, tell yourself the truth. Let me make this very clear. No matter how one tries to deceive, to fool others — and we all do this — there is one person in the world whom no matter how hard we try we will never ever be able to fool, and that person is of course ourself. One of the biggest hurdles to overcome for anyone who has a serious problem, like drug addiction or alcoholism is to admit to the fact that one does have a problem. Once a person has done that, then and only then can the person set about methodically solving the problem and thus move on with his or her life.

Yes my friend, no matter who else you perpetually lie to, always tell yourself the truth as Shakespeare so eloquently put it, “To thine own self be true.” Once you admit to your problems your shortcomings, then and only then can you start to deal with and solve your problems and thus move on with your life moving rapidly along the road to success.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



