Our Lord’s second coming is imminent

When John heard in prison what Christ was doing, he sent his disciples to ask him, “Are you the one who was to come, or should we expect someone else?”

Jesus replied, “Go back and report to John what you hear and see: The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cured, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is preached to the poor. Blessed is the man who does not fall away on account of me.” [Matthew 11:2-6]

Advent is the time when we prepare in anticipation. We prepare for the coming of our Lord. We remember his first coming into this world and we prepare for his second coming to take his church to be with him.

While we wait, we should not complain or make excuses. We should use our time well and tell people of the Messiah who came to this earth to redeem humankind. We prepare them for his second coming. That is our calling.

We know of the miracles. We know of the compassion. We know of the love. We know of his life his death and his resurrection.

Therefore, let us go and tell this story, the greatest story of all times. Let us tell it and retell it so that generations unborn will know that the Messiah came to earth, and died for our sins.

In the above text we learn about John the Baptist who was imprisoned. He was in prison waiting either to be set free or to be put to death. He was waiting.

During this period, he heard about the things, which Jesus was doing. He had heard about the many wonderful things that were being done by Jesus, in the name of God.

Consequently, he sent some of his disciples to Jesus to determine whether he was the promised messiah. John had previously pointed Jesus out to the people. He called him the Lamb of God. Now, through his disciples, he is inquiring, “Who are you? Are you the one who is to come or should we wait from someone else?”

In past times, when a savior came to the people, he came as a mighty warrior, wielding a sword. However, Jesus came as a peacemaker. Instead of a sword, he came with compassion and love. In response to John’s question, Jesus sent John’s disciples back to him with comforting words. Jesus replied, “Go back and report to John what you hear and see: The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cured, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is preached to the poor.”

Jesus was quoting from Isaiah 61. This prophesy tells about the coming Messiah. John’s mission was to prepare the people for the coming of God’s Messiah. Therefore, when he received Jesus’ response, he knew that his mission had been fulfilled.

John was faithful to his mission. He remained on course and spoke God’s word boldly, even though it landed him in prison and ultimately cost him his life.

He did not complain about his circumstances. He did not give excuses about why he was not able to go out and proclaim the gospel. He remained God’s faithful messenger to his death.

What are you doing about the messiah’s second coming? Are you telling the story? Are you being faithful like John?

In the interim of our Lord’s return for his church, spend your time evangelizing the people around you, far and near. You don’t have forever. Time is short. Our Lord’s second coming is imminent. Therefore, tell the Advent story and retell it. Amen.

