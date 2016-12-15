Making Christmas memorable

The Christmas season presents an outstanding opportunity for churches to help families create great memories that will last a lifetime, and affords the opportunity to lay a spiritual foundation and establish traditions of faith that families can carry from generation to generation, according to youth pastor Ricardo Miller.

“With time away from school and work, this creates a window for families to huddle in close and learn more about why we celebrate this season,” said Miller, a Bahamian who heads Ricardo Miller Children’s Ministries in Fort Worth, Texas.

“It is important that we learn how not to allow society to control us, but instead we learn how to create a positive culture for our families. During the holiday season, there are many people who become extremely frustrated, go into debt and miss the complete reason for why we celebrate Christmas.”

With society removing Christ from Christmas and paganizing the idea by over-commercializing the concept, Miller said this is the perfect opportunity for churches to take back control and strengthen the fabric of the Christian community by providing quality family memories.

Below are six ways every church can create those memories that families will enjoy:

Create a Christmas family photo area

“Families love to take pictures, especially during the holidays. Be intentional about creating a distinguished and highly recognized family photo area that families can stop by for a quick photo op, and where kids and teenagers can do a quick selfie. This can be as simple as a backdrop with a sign that says ‘Christmas Family Photo Area’, with a decorated Christmas tree and big gift boxes wrapped to help the area come alive and be very welcoming. You can also have special holiday props that can be used in the photos,” said Miller.

He said volunteers can be stationed at the booth to take pictures for families.

“Families will want to use their own camera or phone, but it’s great to have someone there to take the picture so they can all be in it. Have your ministry logo or name in the picture. One thing you can be sure of, the families will post the picture they take on social media (which is another reason you want them to use their own camera). Placing your ministry logo, name or website in the background or on the props will help spread the word that your church loves families.

Memorable holiday moment in the service

As most families worship together at Christmas, Miller said ministry leaders should plan one or more special moments in the service where families make a spiritual memory together, like communion, and giving a family gift offering to Jesus.

“Making memorable moments in the service allows children, teenagers, parents and grandparents to better connect and appreciate the service together. With Christmas being on Sunday this year it works perfect to add greater memories to those families who will be worshiping together,” said Miller.

Angel tree

The youth pastor said an angel tree can be a phenomenal way to provide for families in the congregation that may not have the means to do for themselves during this holiday season. He said a nice Christmas tree can be decorated with paper angel cutouts with various items written on them. Members can choose to purchase and bring gifts to church, allowing children, teenagers and adults of all ages to participate in this way of giving back during the holiday season.

A Christmas family outreach

“During the Christmas holiday your church can adopt two or three charitable organizations, such as the Ranfurly Home for Children, the Children’s Emergency Hostel, the Nursing Home or the hospital and encourage families to sign up to go and take a meal, sing Christmas carols and be a blessing to those who may not be as fortunate this Christmas holiday. This is an opportunity to share Christ’s love and reinforce that Jesus is the reason for the season.”

Holiday craft night

Holiday craft night can be an activity where the children and youth departments come together and make special holiday crafts and decorations and small decorative Christmas Junkanoo symbols that can be gifts given to different people. Miller said they can also make customized Christmas cards for the officers of the Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Forces, who will be serving during the holidays.

Churches should have supplies available for the families to make the items that can be delivered on Christmas Day.

To make it happen, purchase simple wooden ornaments and have markers, glue, glitter and other supplies available for families to make their own family ornaments.

“The holiday craft night is a great opportunity to have your ministry name or logo pre-printed somewhere on the ornament. You can be sure the kids will take the ornament home and hang it on their tree for years to come if they help make it. It is a safe and fun family night that can bring people together to enjoy this festive season.

Christmas Eve family candlelight service

“While thousands of individuals will be preparing to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, providing the option for individuals in your congregation who may not be able to attend church on Christmas Day, to attend a one-hour candlelight service with a time of worship, prayer and reflection of the goodness of God and the birth of Christ as the true reason for the season is a great opportunity to create memories,” said Miller.

“The Christmas season ought to be a time when churches implement and add value to families allowing for new traditions and great memories to be established. This could be something as simple as lighting candles together, joining hands and praying as a family together, doing outreach, and giving or creating gifts.”

For more information on how to best connect with Children and Families, visit www.RicardoMiller.com.



