Children of light

Stan Holmes, one of the persons involved with the United States’ National Prayer Breakfast, which is attended by the president of the U.S. since the time of President Eisenhower, has been my friend for many years.

He sent me his Christmas message, and I wish to share his thoughts with you:

“Walk while you have the light… The man who walks in the dark does not know where he is going. Put your trust in the light while you have it, so that you may become sons of light.” – John 12:35-36

“It has been a pretty crazy year here in the USA. I would have to say that for much of the year I have been surprised and overwhelmed by the ugliness and decline of our society. I have mourned the loss of some of the innocence and hopefulness of my youth and even the youth of my children. I have been and continue to be concerned about the world that my grandchildren are growing up in. There are certainly many encouraging and wonderful things to point to, but the things that are disturbing are very disturbing.

“The hopeful thing is that in life there has always been good news and bad news. Most of life is like two sides of a coin. Life is hard and wonderful. Every day, every opportunity, every breath brings with it the opportunity for disaster as well as great joy. Life is dangerous and painful and glorious and beautiful. I have seen a hungry, homeless, dirty child celebrating life with joy and laughter playing in a muddy puddle. I have seen children and adults with every comfort and pleasure, bored almost to death with life and their surroundings.

“The apostle Paul said that he had learned ‘the secret of being content in every circumstance’. (Phil 4:12) Do you know what that feels like? Most of the time, I don’t. I always seem to be behind in the things that I need to do, not to mention the mountain of things that I want to get done. I usually avoid being anxious, but I certainly would not say I am content in every circumstance. I am always trying to learn and grow and do what I do better and more effectively. I am always looking for clearer understanding and more effective ways to communicate. I am constantly frustrated at my failings as a disciple, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor and neighbor. Am I content? No. I am not agitated, but I want to change things in the world around me. I want to grow and change and do better with the days and years I have left in this body. Rather than being content, I more often remember the words of Jesus, ‘Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect’. (Matt 5:48) I have no experience with perfection, but I can relate to the quest.

“So, the world is dark and ugly and doomed, and it is also bright and magnificent and redeemed!

“I am to be content.

“I am not to be anxious about anything.

“I am to be perfect.

“Simple? Jesus also said, ‘My yoke is easy and my burden is light’. (Matt 11:30)

“So how do we do it? How do we spend more time living on the better side of the coin? How do we spend more time walking in the light rather than in the darkness? How do we become children of the light?

“We change our citizenship. We change our heart. We change our view. We die to the old way of thinking and seeing and being. We become new creatures. We take on the very mind of Jesus. We allow the spirit of God to rule in us and over us. We focus our minds on what is good and right and honorable and beautiful and hopeful, and we pray against what is dark and mean-spirited and harsh and divisive. We focus our mind and our conversations on the light and on hope. We focus on what we can celebrate. We tune out the harsh, negative, exaggerated talk and we look to the light. If we are looking for a blemish, we will find it and fixate on it. If we are looking for beauty, it is all around us and it will heal us.

“For the last few hours, as I have been writing and struggling with this letter, I have been sitting in the worst airplane seat it has been my privilege to occupy in years. I am in the back of a very large, totally full plane and the guy next to me is partly in my seat. But, out the window, for more than an hour, has been the most beautiful sunset that you can imagine. There are beautiful clouds reflecting amazing colors, and city lights passing below us. It is breathtaking! So, I relax in the seat and think and pray and look out the window and try to find my way to being a child of the light. It is easy to live in the dark and curse the darkness, but it is so much more joyous to live in the light. It is so much more joyous to reflect the light.

“Shine on!”

