I do believe that wherever in the world we happen to live and no matter the standard of education, we are all familiar with the golden rule that simply states, “Do unto others as you would have done unto you.” However, knowing something and then operating our lives the way we should according to the knowledge we have, are obviously two different “kettles of fish” as that well-known saying puts it. Can you just imagine for one moment, what the world would be like if everyone were operating all facets of their life in accordance with the golden rule. Actually when you think about it for a moment or two, we’d have a perfect world full of peace and happiness — what a beautiful thought.

We would not have all of the violence which is ruining our countries today particularly in the inner cities. We would not have married couples cheating on their spouse. This of course is so simply a thought that many will dismiss it without further consideration. Others who perhaps like to refer to themselves as intellectuals would dismiss my simple talk — my simple solution to many of the major problems facing the world today.

However, I remember what a truly great man said on the subject of simplicity. Steve Jobs said, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” Yes indeed it is. And the very simple golden rule when put into practice universally can change the world.

So how do we start this whole process D. Paul of getting people to put the golden rule into practice daily, you may query? Well there’s a simple song that is sung at many spiritual services that goes like this, “Let peace begin, but let it begin with me.” Yes indeed, why don’t you start to put the golden rule into practice daily, and hopefully others will follow your example.

• Think about it!

