Christmas is love at its zenith

Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. This is how God showed his love among us; he sent his one and only son into the world that we might live through him. This is love – not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.” – I John 4:7-12

King David’s son, Absalom, gave his father much grief. He committed many atrocities against his father.

His first offense was the killing of his brother. Then he rebelled against his father by trying to usurp the throne. His greatest insult was to sleep with his father’s wives. Lastly, he waged war against his father and drove him from his kingdom.

Yet in all of this, the king displayed love and compassion for his wayward son. When the boy was killed during the war against his father, King David cried mournfully, “My son, my son. I should have died instead of my son.” The love of this father was self-sacrificing.

Generally, the word love has different connotations to humans. The meaning depends upon who is using the word. We use it very loosely.

The only time the true and single meaning for love is used is when God says, “I love.” The Greek for this is agape, a term that defines God’s immeasurable, incomparable love for humankind. Love is divine. When God says “I love”, it’s an eternal unwavering commitment.

We humans are reserved in our commitment of love. We hold back. It is difficult for us to give up everything for love. However, when God makes the commitment of love, he does give up everything.

God’s love holds nothing back. When God says he loves, he forgives our most grievous infractions. There are no buts in God’s commitment to us. Paul tells us in Romans 5:8, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” God’s love cannot be matched by any. Love is at the center of the Christian faith. The text tells us that, “everyone who loves has been born of God and loves God”.

The text tells us, “God is love.” He is the essence of love. God demonstrated his love to humankind through his actions. He sent his son into the world as an example for us.

Without the love of God for us in Jesus Christ, we would never find our way back to God. Consequently, at Christmas we give praise and thanks to a gracious and merciful God who came to save us.

Our God did not do this because we love him. No. Jesus came into the world because God is so in love with his creation. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.

God in his action toward us demonstrated to us that we should love one another. As God demonstrated his love through his actions, we humans should do likewise.

Therefore in celebrating Christmas, we acknowledge the gifts of God, who came to us as a poor baby boy, born in a manger over 2,000 years ago. Yes, for the Christian, Christmas is much more than decorations, parties and presents — Christmas is God’s love, which came down to join man in his unholy state. Christmas is love at its zenith.

Yes, love is more than David crying passionately for his son Absalom. Love is God offering up his son to be a sacrifice for the redemption of mankind. Amen.

• Reverend Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail:lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.



