Conquering for Christ

Great biblical monarchs and African royalty are the themes that the Christian-based Junkanoo group Conquerors for Christ will bring to Bay Street in the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades respectively.

“We want to showcase the great kings and queens from the Bible. The whole idea is for our young people who will be carrying these costumes to hopefully see themselves as kings and queens and see themselves in a different light and think of themselves as royalty, because then they would act like royalty and carry themselves to a higher standard,” said Henry Higgins, group leader and Creative Christian Arts Ministries International pastor.

As they’ve done in years past, the Conquerors for Christ Junkanoo group will use the popular culture of Junkanoo to spread God’s word and hand out thousands of tracts to parade patrons when they take to Bay Street for the upcoming parades.

The ministry is for people who want to expose God’s glory through their creative gifts.

Conquerors for Christ first went to Bay Street in 2004 with 75 people. This year they are storming downtown with 185 people in the B category, during a time when major Junkanoo groups are pulling out of some parades due to a lack of funding.

Higgins said they’ve been able to take to Bay Street for the past 12 years with God’s favor, considering they don’t have a major sponsor.

“We’ve been able to stand the test of time because God always provides for us. We don’t have a major sponsor, but God always blesses upon people’s hearts the need to help, and this year Albany came on board with us and people like them are helping along the way. For the amount of years we’ve been on the parade, we’ve never had a major sponsor but we’ve always been able to make it, and we’ve always been able to keep up our spirit of excellence that we want to portray,” he said.

For New Year’s the group’s theme is African royalty. Those rushing will depict the great African kings and queens, who Higgins said were brought here to The Bahamas.

“The whole idea is I believe all of us are from Africa, and I believe that even when God began the earth it began in Africa, and we are all people of God, so it’s taking us back to our roots through African themes,” said Higgins.

In the decade-plus that Conquerers for Christ has rushed on Bay Street, the Creative Christian Arts Ministries International pastor said he’s proud to take his Christian group to Bay Street, even though he has heard from many a naysayer over the years.

There are those people who don’t believe the art form of Junkanoo and religion mesh, as they consider Junkanoo to simply be too secular. But Higgins said he has found a way to combine church activities and Junkanoo that allows him to reach out into the community.

“Each of us have been called through an area. I have been called through the arts, and Junkanoo is a part of the arts. And since I’ve been called through the arts, I believe I’m supposed to spread the message of Christ through the arts, so we will still be taking our 5,000 tracts to Bay Street to spread the gospel as we go down the parade, which is what we normally do and will continue to do,” he said.

“I knew I had to target the young people. Many people may feel that the church is against Junkanoo in many cases but I don’t believe that there is anything wrong with the celebration if God is still kept first. When I was led to start this ministry I wanted it to embrace culture, but do it in such a way that God was still the focal point.”

Creative Christian Arts Ministries International is involved in many artistic ventures, including a liturgical dance ministry, drama and arts and craft. But Higgins’ proudest accomplishment is his Junkanoo ministry.

In all the years Conquerers for Christ has rushed on Bay, the group has never secured a win, but is hoping to win at least one this year. Even if the group doesn’t win, Higgins said the rushers will return and continue to make a strong showing.

Every year since its inception, Higgins’ group has taken to Bay Street with a Christian theme. One year it was “Everything that has breath praise the Lord”. Another time it was “Let us worship the Lord all ye nation”. Another year it was “Ministry of Angels”, and another year, “A tribute to churches”.

According to Higgins, it is important to encourage the creativity of young people and make them feel that they do have a place in the annual parade. Each year he lets the children take the lead, regarding the theme. They do the research on the theme and figure out how best to represent their thoughts. Higgins has also aimed to make the Junkanoo experience better suited for young people by extracting the negative aspects of the celebrations like profanity, drinking, inappropriate dialogue and violence and replace them with positive assets that would make the shack a morally and socially constructive place as well.

“I had seen that there were many young persons who were losing their way because they couldn’t relate to what they were doing in church [if they were going to church] or in the community they lived in. I had always thought that it would be good if there was a program that would keep their attention while leading them on the right paths. My wife, Ann Higgins, had always been involved in this kind of thing with her liturgical dance ministry, and I guess I felt that more could be done to engage young men and other young ladies not focused on the dance ministry. It was an idea that just grew and developed until I knew it had to be done. Once it got started there was no end to it. I found that the best way to get through to young people is to take what they do and put some positive elements in it and take away the negative.”

Higgins said the most rewarding part of taking his church members to Bay Street is the fact that he does his part to help to change a young person’s life through the very media that attracts them like moths.

“Junkanoo is a major part of our culture and young people gather around to hear it, see it and participate in it. I felt that it was a blessed idea to take that very thing they love so much and mold it into something much greater. Our Junkanoo group, Conquerors for Christ, is much more than just expressing our culture and having fun, it is also about teaching the kids about their own talents and how best to utilize them. This is an all-around program that teaches the kids about God, his love, and improves their education and is just a whole lot of fun for them.”

Higgins encourages all young people to put God first in their lives no matter what they are doing, and to get the best education they can. His advice to them is that it’s not important where you start on your journey, but where you finish and how you strive to get there that matters.

“Believe in God’s ability to make all things possible. No matter what your situation is as a young person you can make a positive contribution to the community. Just believe in him and believe in you,” said the leader of the Conquerors for Christ Junkanoo group.



