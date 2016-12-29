Peace on earth, goodwill to all men

“Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” – Joshua 24:14-15

As we wind down the remaining few days of the year 2016 and will once again make new resolutions for the year 2017 I wonder how many of us have been faithful to words spoken at the beginning of the year.

When we hear the word “craft” to me it lends value to whatever a person brings to perfection, which is a gift of God and is able to bring you to greatness. The Bible does not specify the gift, but it can be making the best coconut tart there is. Speaking to a lady just the other night on the same subject, as she told me of her son who is challenged, I told her that everyone has a gift. It is only for the gift to be discovered and to be used to its fullest potential. I referred to Starbucks and coffee. Lest than 24 hours after I told her that, I turned to the international news only to hear that Starbucks will come out with three different kinds of drinks they have dubbed their Tuxedo Collection.

Also, I was watching PBS and they were doing a special on the works of William Shakespeare. One actor came on stage quoting, “To be or not to be? That is the question “

Other actors came on stage and did various styles of elocution. And then our text came forcibly to me — choose ye this day whom ye will serve. In the Act 3 scene of Hamlet, Polonius and Claudius were having a conversation and as Hamlet was about to come on the scene, Claudius asked Polonius for them to withdraw. Hamlet begins “To be or not to be? That is the question.

Among the many famous verses found in Scripture is Joshua 24:15 — our text Choose ye this day whom ye will serve. A New Year is a time for putting into action those things that will make for a better way of life, an increase in faith, values and the importance of family. It is not a time for partying, getting high on cloud nine by way of spirited drinks, but a time to look back over one’s life but being focused on the way forward.

Just the same way as Joshua gathered all the tribes of Israel to Shechem and called for the elders of Israel and for their heads, and for their judges, and for their officers to present themselves before God, he reminded them of how God was there for them. Ye have seen all that the Lord your God hath done unto all these nations because of you; for the Lord your God is he that hath fought for you.

My dear and faithful readers I want you to read the story as found in our text today. The new year ahead is bursting with blessings for his people. Then I give you to Hamlet, as Shakespeare runs parallel to, not multiply choices, but it is one or the other — To be or not to be! Joshua, to choose either God or idol whom you will serve in the year 2017. God does not force anyone, but rather presents the or.

To be, or not to be? That is the question — whether t’is nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles, and, by opposing, end them? To die, to sleep no more — and by a sleep to say we end the heartache and the thousand natural shocks that flesh is heir to — t’is a consummation devoutly to be wished. To die, to sleep. To sleep, perchance to dream — ay, there’s the rub, for in that sleep of death what dreams may come when we have shuffled off this mortal coil, must give us pause. There’s the respect that makes calamity of so long life.

The question is: Is it better to be alive or dead? Is it nobler to put up with all the nasty things that luck throws your way, or to fight against all those troubles by simply putting an end to them once and for all? Dying, sleeping … that’s all dying is — a sleep that ends all the heartache and shocks that life on earth gives us. That’s an achievement to wish for. To die, to sleep … to sleep, maybe to dream.

For who would bear the whips and scorns of time, the oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely, the pangs of despised love, the law’s delay, the insolence of office, and the spurns that patient merit of the unworthy takes when he himself might his quietus make.

The English language is the Englishman’s craft and no one can deliver it like him The Word of God is God’s language and the whole world, even though pagan some might be, still repeats the message of peace on earth, goodwill to all men.

May you and yours find strength in God’s Word and make the best choice of and for all times.

For me, I give all praise and thanks to a merciful God for blessing me with many years to experience the awe of his gift to mankind, the birth of Jesus, The Christ!

