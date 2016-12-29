I imagine that some of my readers will indeed remember the singer Perry Como who had an extremely relaxed style of performing and singing. He had many, many great hits back in the days when I was a professional musician playing with my quintet at American Air Force bases all over the British Isles. One of his biggest hit records was titled “Magic Moments.” Now there’s a line in that song that goes like this — “I can’t erase those magic moments filled with love.” So D. Paul, I’m a bit puzzled by the title of this article — what’s the lesson that you wish to convey to us here today, you may understandably query? Well My Friend, that’s an extremely important question relative to your future success, wellbeing and peace of mind.

As I have emphasized before on many occasions in these articles, the past is over never to return again. And yet many of us like to reminisce at times about the past by recalling various events that happened to us at different stages of our life. Now this exercise of reliving the past in our mind can be beneficial or extremely detrimental to us from a psychological point of view.

In other words if we deal with positive, pleasant memories of the past, some magic moments which occurred, it can be most beneficial. However, if we keep on recalling in our mind a long list of unpleasant failures of the past, which far too many do, it will have an extremely negative effect on our psyche.

Yes my friend, if you wish to reminisce about the past, be sure that you only focus on the good times you had, the magic moments and not the bad times — the times when you failed at some point in your life. In the end it’s all about remaining positive and upbeat thus continuing your quest to finally reach the proverbial promised land and thus succeed.

