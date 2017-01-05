And he arose, and rebuked the wind and said unto the sea, “Peace be still”. And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. [Mark 4:39]

As I readied myself to sort and destroy old newspaper clippings I had filed, I came across an interesting bold headline in the business section of The Detroit News: “An island of calm in banking’s storm”. Wow! We surely have had our storm here in our country with being downgraded. Placed in the “junkyard” hints of dollar devaluation and doom and gloom sip-sips and threats to cause us not to “float our boat” but rather abandon it.

All fun and joke aside, 2016 has been a year like none other, and on this new day of a new year for God’s children should be a time of rejoicing for the bounteous harvest God is going to shower us with blessings as a people. There are no other people in this world so blessed as Bahamians. Personally, my definition of a Bahamian is one who completely believes that God is our creator, provider, defender, sustainer and savior.

So to this article of many years back but which can be used for us here in the year 2017, written by Lynn Waldsmith, she asks Verne Istock, chairman, president and chief executive of First Chicago NBD Corp., if there is any truth to the rumor that First Chicago NBD is “dog-paddling” while the rest of the banking industry was riding a frenzied wave of mergers. From the photograph that appears with the article, a very pleasant, confident and approachable looking Verne Istock defended his bank’s “steady as she goes” strategy of leveraging its existing line of business. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Just remember the tortoise and the hare. We have nothing to be ashamed of with regard to the momentum in earnings. We’ve exercised discipline in our acquisition strategy, and we will continue to exercise discipline. If the prices of banks are inappropriate, then our primary focus will be on what we already are doing and what we do well and if that’s dog-paddling, that’s dog-paddling.”

Even though Mr. Istock had been criticized in banking circles, and rumors abounded about the sale of his corporation, according to the subdeck, “First Chicago NBD waits patiently for the big merger play, exhibits an attitude of peace in midst of a storm”.

Concluding, the article read: “‘I’ve got lots of critics,’ he said with a laugh. ‘I am very concerned with the prices in today’s consolidation movement. We are only going to consider acquisitions where it makes sense for the shareholders. You cannot ignore the business, you’ve got just to go out and make acquisitions. You better be performing in what you already have and not get so caught up in the merger game that you don’t pay attention to home’.”

Although, not current, it has relevancy for us in these times of uncertainty, stress and duress.

The story of Jesus rebuking the winds and waves by just saying “peace, be still” is widely known and preached. Mind you, Jesus was asleep when the storm bore down on the ship, but yet his disciples blamed him and said he did not care if they perished. How many times we are blamed for storms that we don’t even know about.

Whatever the storm is today in your life, even though you may be asleep or aloof in its presence, know that Jesus is still able to speak to the storm by any name or intensity. Jesus says “peace, be still” if the storm is at home, church, school, workplace, the nation your health, lack of wealth, your lifestyle, your personality or your family. His word has not changed. Only your situation will be changed.

• E-mail rubyanndarling@yahoo.com, Facebook Ruby Ann Darling or write to P.O. Box SS 19725 Nassau, Bahamas with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings!



