Young Christian lady pens candid book on corruption in the church

“The papyrus is spongy and hollow, and so also is a hypocrite.” — Charles Spurgeon

What do you do when you come up against instances of gross, blatant hypocrisy in the church? What should you do when you realize that you are the victim of ‘church abuse through Scripture use’? Or when you discover, quite unexpectedly, that a church sister for whom you had entertained great respect and confidence is, in fact, a lesbian?

There is certainly no easy, straight-forward answer to such matters. This is precisely why often they are the subject of gossip, whispering, being discussed quietly behind closed doors or being silently tolerated (hush, hush).

Well, a Christian Bahamian woman has just penned a book in which she courageously deals with these delicate matters. Dr. Melony Thompson’s first book is refreshingly candid, and her contribution is so relevant that it should be read and pondered upon by Christians from all walks of life, especially those who hold positions of responsibility in the church.

The book is a vivid account of her life story as a victim of manipulation by those in authority in the church. She makes it clear, however, that the names of people have been changed so as to not embarrass anyone. Throughout, she uses her imagination as she reflects profoundly upon the events of her life, imparting previous “gems of wisdom” for the benefit of the discerning reader. For this unique combination of historical/biological data, reflection and fiction, the writer has coined a word, “faction”. All this reflects the bold and creative nature of the mind of the writer.

The 132-page book consists of 15 chapters written in a lucid, easy-to-read style that entices the reader to eagerly anticipate the next chapter. It reads like a novel.

Most of the chapters tell the story of the life of “Odessa”, who is none other than the writer. The concluding two chapters deal with the lessons learned by Odessa and their relevance to the life of the reader. The foreword has been contributed by prominent Caribbean theologian, Christian communications professor and editor Dr. William “Billy” Hall, adjunct professor of philosophy, communications and systematic theology at Atlantic College.

Writing in her creative autobiographical-imaginative style, the writer describes her early life growing up on New Providence. She relates a childhood experience which brought her into contact with a fine Christian lady, whom she describes thusly: “She was a true Christian mentor and motivator. She continually told me that God had called me to be a leader and that one day, I would become a very influential individual. I believed her and that fired me up to attempt exploits for God and his church”.

Odessa had several other positive experiences during those formative years. In the early chapters she records how she was converted, met a faithful friend who remained loyal to her for many years and very importantly, her experience of being healed during a “miracle” healing service of a serious disease.

So far, so good! But then came a number of negative experiences, which severely challenged the faith of the young Christian lady who was young in age, and young in her Christian endeavor and her walk with Christ. These began when she left her homeland to study in the United States. Throughout the turbulent years which followed, Odessa was advised by an elderly gentleman who resided in the U.S. Dr. Bowleg, also known as “The Professor”, then her mentor and confidant, who listened sensitively to her concerns and offered tidbits of wisdom as deemed appropriate. When discouraged, confused or disappointed, Odessa would turn to The Professor, confident that she would receive sound advice to guide her in all her actions.

Upon completing her college education in the U.S., Odessa returned to The Bahamas. She vividly describes her efforts to find a place of worship where she could feel spiritually nourished. After a long search, she and her friend, Maria, eventually found a small congregation led by a young spirit-filled pastor, where they were happy to worship and serve Christ.

This initial welcoming, congenial and spiritually uplifting experience, however, was soon to prove disappointing. It was there Odessa came under the influence of a powerful female authority figure — “Mother Ritz”. She wielded much influence in the congregation, but she had a “controlling” or “Jezebel spirit”. Odessa came heavily under her influence and greatly trusted her. However, she became aware of the fact that she was being controlled and manipulated by this church sister.

Then she was utterly shocked when she observed the influential church mother in a lesbian relationship with a female member. Odessa confessed to The Professor.

“That event was the beginning of the end of my relationship with Mother Ritz. She had broken my trust”.

As has been pointed out, this book merits reading by persons in authority in the church. The remark of the writer is certainly a solemn reminder to those who hold high positions in the church how grave their responsibility is to live morally upright lives. When someone is a leader, you develop a trust that is a bond of honor. If that trust is broken, the relationship will be either surely severed.

The writer goes on to relate other instances of how she was manipulated by Mother Ritz and others in authority in the church. She claims that she had a budding romantic relationship with a young Christian gentleman, which was broken up by those who spread malicious rumors that he was gay. In retrospect, she confessed to The Professor, “I’m flabbergasted at how confoundedly stupid I was to let that woman con me.”

Dr. Thompson’s book, is a candid down-to-earth confession of a young lady who was indeed a victim of church abuse through Scripture use. She describes vividly experiences that would challenge the faith of even the most devout Christian. Not all can cope adequately with such manipulative experiences. Some become bitter and resentful and end up leaving the church or rejecting the Christian faith. Others brand Christians as hypocrites; others end up losing their Christian faith. The good and positive thing about Dr. Thompson is the fact that despite such experiences, she, having overcome them continues as a faith-dedicated woman. She continues to serve in the church. Out of her own experience she has written a book which will certainly prove most helpful to other Christians who have to cope with manipulative encounters in the Church of God.

She is a woman of deep faith who desires to share the inspiring story of her victory over abusive experiences in the church with others which is evident in her own reason for writing this book. She reveals, “Indeed there is no doubt that the contents of this book might constitute a warning and a help to those who might be facing or contemplating or experiencing the kind of bewitchment the author did. The experiences of some today might be more or less severe, but the principles for recovery would be the same, so that there can be adequate psychological and spiritual closure to their problems, to the glory of God.” (p. 15)

Dr. Thompson is a remarkable Christian lady who, rising from comparatively humble circumstances, has achieved much as an educator, entrepreneur, artisan, and motivational speaker. I first came into contact with the writer while serving at Queen’s College as chaplain and teacher of religious knowledge and have followed with pride and joy the strides she has made in academia over the years.

She is a graduate of Langston University, Oklahoma, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting; Atlantic College, Georgia, where she earned a master’s degree in theology; and Virginia University at Lynchburg, Virginia, where she earned her doctoral degree in Christian education. In addition, she attended several other institutions of tertiary education in the U.S. and China and is the recipient of many awards. Presently, Dr. Thompson serves as vice president of Atlantic College and principal of Atlantic Interactive School of Learning. Both these institutions of education are located on the premises of Mission Baptist Church, at the corner of East and Hay Streets.

Dr. Thompson’s book cover has a most arresting poetic title “Odessa and The Professor” and two attractive photos of the writer taken from different angles. The key to the content of this book is to be found in the sub-title, “How a young Bahamian broke her yoke of church abuse through scripture use”.

This little book, then, is most appropriate for reading and careful reflection especially at the beginning of this New Year.

Title: Odessa and The Professor

Author: Dr. Melony N. Thompson

Publisher: GaiThom Publication

Date: May, 2016 AD

Place: Nassau, Bahamas

Cost: $20

Available at Christian Bookstores in Nassau or may be ordered directly from:

Dr. Melony Thompson

Atlantic College

P.O. Box N-10745

Nassau, Bahamas

Tel: 356-5517

www.gaithompublication.com



