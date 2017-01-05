Now today’s title contains an extremely important question for you my friend to answer with complete honesty — how do you judge others? Of course the answer will be different with each individual depending on their upbringing and experiences. That’s right, let’s say that I had an extremely bad experience when dealing with a person of a particular nationality, ethnicity, or religion in the past, chances are that unless we’re extremely well trained, the experience which we had with another of some nationality, ethnicity or religion will color our judgment, so to speak, and could indeed be responsible for us making a rather quick, rash judgment about a person whom we know absolutely nothing about other than the fact that the person looks like and sounds like someone who gave us a hard time in the past.

Yes indeed, far too many of us are ready to jump to conclusions about another before we even give them a chance to actually introduce themselves and show us who they are. This, my friend makes no sense at all. No it does not! What we all need to do is to approach others with a completely open mind. By doing this, you’ll give the person a chance to show you exactly who they are and what they’re all about. Do not just jump to conclusions — which could be terribly wrong based on past experiences.

There’s a famous quote that just popped into my mind that is most appropriate for the theme of this article. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We should judge others by the content of their character rather than by the color of their skin.” Yes we should. So in conclusion, always keep an open mind and allow people to actually show you who they are before jumping to conclusions which may be totally wrong.

