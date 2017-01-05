Jesus is the deliverer of benediction blessings

The Lord said to Moses, “Tell Aaron and his sons, ‘This is how you are to bless the Israelites’. Say to them, ‘The Lord bless you and keep you’; ‘The Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you’; ‘The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace’.

“So they will put my name on the Israelites, and I will bless them.” – Number 6:22-27

The Aaronic Benediction is a marvelous blessing from our Lord. It makes an everlasting promise to those who receive it. It is full of power for living.

When the Israelites stood between the exodus from Egypt and their entry into the Promised Land, God instructed Moses to have Aaron bless the people with the benediction, which is in the above text. When this benediction is pronounced upon the people, “they will put my name on the Israelites, and I will bless them”. In this way God stakes his claim upon, not only the Israelites, but also upon us.

The journey from Egypt to the Promised Land was going to be a long, tedious and testing one. Therefore, God wanted his people to know that he was with them. Yes, he wanted them to always be aware that they were special to him. They carried his name.

This blessing was administered by the priest — the first being Aaron, after whom this blessing is named.

“After the priest offered the sacrifices on behalf of the people he would face them and hold his hands high to remind them that the words he was speaking came from God. The bloodstained hands of the priest were stretched out with the blessing of life. It was God’s way of laying his hands upon the people’s heads.”

The benediction is much more than just words. Power and life are bestowed through the words of the benediction. It is most appropriate for us who have been fortunate to make it to 2017. We need God’s blessing to go before us as we negotiate the new year.

Notwithstanding this, having been blessed with the Aaronic Benediction does not mean that we will be free of the perils and misfortunes that may be set us in the coming year. What it does is give us the assurance that even in the midst of the storm God will be there with us. He will give us the ability to cope with our most desperate situations.

These words, even though they were pronounced upon the Israelites during their wilderness journey, are not limited to the people of the Old Testament. They take on an even deeper significance in the New Testament — and for us.

Jesus is our priest. As such, he is the deliverer of the benediction blessings. Jesus’ hands, stained with blood, are now stretched out in blessing to all people, particularly those who are called by his name.

Think about the impact of the benediction when it is pronounced upon us. In Jesus, God blesses and keeps us.

He came down from heaven to bring favor, significance, prosperity, gifts and protection. During his time on earth with us, he blessed little children. He laid his hands on adults. He fed multitudes. And as he ascended into heaven, “he stretched out his hands and blessed them”. Whenever Jesus stretched out his bloodstained hands, God broke into life. And still Jesus continues to stretch out those hands to us to bless us.

The comfort in the Aaronic blessing is that we are not alone. We who have been baptized are sealed with the blood of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We carry his name, Christians. We belong to him. These are more than just words. Power and life are bestowed through him. Every time the Aaronic Benediction is pronounced, God stakes his claim upon us. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.



