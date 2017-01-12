There’s an extremely destructive mode of thinking which unfortunately far too many people around the globe get into daily, and that thinking dictates to them that they need to blend in with everyone else, they need to just be a part of the crowd without standing out in any way. Now let me state quite clearly, that God did not create a whole bunch of faceless clones to inhabit planet earth. The Creator made us all, each and every single one of us as an individual unlike any other.

That’s right, you my friend, are indeed a very unique and special child of God. So you have some unique and special talents which once developed and refined over time will take you to the promised land. Yes indeed, you are an individual like no other.

There’s a reason why Interpol, the International Policing Organization uses fingerprints to track criminals down all over the world, it’s because no two sets of fingerprints are exactly alike — this is a fact. So my friend, you need to get this information deeply embedded in your consciousness. Once you do this, you will then start to think like an individual and thus stop thinking like and behaving like others. Yes indeed you’re unique and thus no matter what you’ve been doing in the past up until now, which in all probability is to try to fit in with the crowd, you now need to take the instructions given in today’s title and thus march to your own drummer.

Yes my friend you are a unique individual with very special unique talents that God gave you. So you need individual thinking and individual goals, which will assist you in becoming the outstanding success your Creator placed you on this earth to become. In a nutshell, you need to march to your own drummer if you wish to succeed and make a difference in our troubled world.

