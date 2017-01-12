Show more love

“The Lord lifts up those who are bowed down; the Lord loves the righteous. The Lord watches over the sojourners; he upholds the widow and the fatherless, but the way of the wicked he brings to ruin.” – Psalm 146:8-9

What comes to mind when the words “widows and orphans” are mentioned? As I understand, the word “widow” means a woman whose husband has died, and “orphan” means a child without a father or mother. But on further thought, this can be broadened within the spectrum of our daily lives, and widow can represent the unwed, pregnant woman, young or older. Then there is another type of widowhood, and that is the divorcee. Divorce is a form of death, the death of a family, producing its own widow and orphan. Once a divorce is effected, many never look back to the care of their children. They can really be listed as orphans.

To care for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of these women and children requires skills, time, energy and much love, for they are already bruised, scarred and cast aside by society. This is where the government’s social community is dedicated to caring for widows and orphans and providing opportunities for individuals and families to be extended to include those in need of family.

Throughout the world, millions of women are bereft of their spouses, due to death, divorce and pregnancy out of wedlock. This creates pressing problems for women and children. Housing is often a serious problem, and loneliness, which is often present, is a great stress producer. The general lifestyle of the women and children is often altered to one far below that to which they are accustomed. If a young girl becomes pregnant, while she may be in the household of a parent, she is then on her own to “blow her nose where she caught her cold”.

How many times my heart is touched with the sad stories of young mothers who are facing this world without help from family, friend or foe. Global statistics would show that children in single-parent families headed by a mother have higher arrest rates, more disciplinary problems in school and a greater tendency to smoke whatever, and run away from home more than do their peers who live with both parents, no matter what their income, race or ethnicity. This is not an indictment against single mothers, but rather against the breakdown of the family and its causes. For parentless children, the problems are compounded by the fact that there is no primary caregiver. We must — church and state — confront the serious state of affairs due to the assault on family life.

Those of us who are a vibrant part of the first 50 years of majority rule here in our country have been blessed because we were recipients and beneficiaries of the extended family.

I spoke to the student body of C.V. Bethel a few days ago on majority rule. I told them that I am a part of the first 50 years and they are the group of the next 50, so it behooves them to have a story more glorious and triumphant than we have had.

Because the widows and orphans are already shattered and torn from being put down and let down, it is time for us as a community to be fathers and mothers to the fatherless and motherless; be tender-hearted to the widows in visitations and remembrances on dates that are of importance to them. After all, Jesus himself said, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

Psalm 146 tells us of the blessedness of trusting God, and our theme on Monday past in prayer meeting was “O for grace to trust him more”. There is blessing for those who trust in the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God, which made heaven, and earth, the sea, and all therein is, which keepeth truth forever: which executeth judgment for the oppressed; which giveth food to the hungry. The Lord looseth the prisoners, the Lord openeth the eyes of the blind; the Lord raiseth them that are bowed down; the Lord loveth the righteous, the Lord, preserveth the strangers, he relieveth the fatherless and widow, but the way of the wicked he turneth upside down.

Father, we pray that your children will honor your word by showing more love to those who have fallen by the wayside of life’s road.

• E-mail rubyanndarling@yahoo.com, Facebook Ruby Ann Darling or write to P.O. Box SS 19725 Nassau, Bahamas with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings!



