Let us live out our baptismal faith

“What shall we say, then? Shall we go on sinning so that grace may increase? By no means! We died to sin; how can we live in it any longer? Or don’t you know that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.” – Romans 6:1-4

How quickly time seems to fly. Sunday past we celebrated both the first Sunday after the Epiphany and the baptism of our Lord.

What is Epiphany? Epiphany is the manifestation of the Christ child or the first appearance to the Gentiles or non-Jewish people. We observe this festival, which falls on January 6 in commemoration of that first appearance to the Magi, commonly referred to as the three kings, or wise men.

The Sunday of the baptism of our Lord falls on the first Sunday after the Epiphany. Baptism is most significant to the Christian. According to Luther’s Small Catechism, baptism “works forgiveness of sins, rescues from death and the devil and gives eternal salvation to all who believe”.

The text tells us about ourselves when we experience the sacrament of Baptism. We go through an unusual process.

In the mystery of baptism, we experience mortification or death. Death creates a separation. In reality, death, which all humans must face, separates a person from life — family, old friends, business, etc. However, the mortification or the death, which the Christian experiences in baptism, is a spiritual one. This separation means we die to the former life that we lived.

We are experiencing what Jesus experienced in his death. We die with him. The old man or the old Adam is drowned in the waters of Baptism. And even though sin remains in the world and a part of our everyday existence, we do not have to indulge in it.

The apostle admonishes us to live like Christ because we are his. We identify with him like he identified with John the Baptizer at the River Jordan during his baptism.

Also, in the mystery of baptism is vivification or made alive. Baptism takes us through a process of life and death. Therefore, in the water of baptism we come alive. As Christ became alive in his resurrection, we become alive when we are baptized.

This new life that the apostle tells us about is a spiritual life. In this new life we have a unity with Christ. Our Lord, in his death broke the grip of sin that held us captive. Because of this new life, our old self is changed.

We take on a new image, a new way of doing things. Even though we are tempted on a daily basis, we have a way out because we are no longer slaves to sin. We have options. Jesus through the Spirit guides and sustains us in the faith.

Because we are a new creation in Christ through baptism, we should not continue to live as if we have no hope. Christ died that we might experience the joy of salvation.

Don’t give in to sin. Don’t live as if you have no choice, because we are covered in the blood of Christ Jesus; sin does not have any control over us.

Therefore, as we celebrate this church festival, Epiphany, let us live out our baptismal faith. We do so by going to the place where we find God and where we receive his grace, which is in his word and in the sacrament of the altar, Holy Communion.

This year make a new commitment to regular church attendance. Live the new life you have in Christ Jesus. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.



