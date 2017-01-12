Wed2marriage International Online Club is a new club that promises to challenge couples to grow together in unity, encourage people to tap into every area that will make their marriage/relationship successful, and to unlock all that God has waiting for them, according to founders Steve and Anita Dames.

The online Christian couples club is dedicated to preserving the joys of marriage as God intended, according to the Dames’. Through the club they hope to inspire and challenge couples to operate and live out their marriages in oneness under the covenant of God.

Through Wed2marriage International Online Club, which went live on New Year’s Day, the couple says it is their mission to impact the world through the inspiration and teaching of God to unlock the greatest potential of a relationship, whether the couple is married or not, and to create a strong unity in their relationship through the message provided by Wed2Marriage.

The Dames’, who refer to themselves as inspirational speakers and stress that they are not counselors, say they want to help married/unmarried couples to live and to experience their relationships according to God’s will. They stress that Wed2 Marriage is not a counseling site, but is based on God’s instructions.

“In order for couples to truly have great success in their lives, God requires that couples make him the foundation of their lives,” said Anita.

She and Steve say the online club is rooted in Godly principles — teaching, inspiring and motivating couples to tap into their greatest potential by allowing God to be the head of their relationships. They said that God did not design marriages to fail, but to be successful.

The founders of Wed2Marriage International Online Club believe that true happiness comes solely from God and that by making God the foundation, people are inviting him to have complete control over their relationships.

“Our mission is to impact the world through the inspiration and teaching of God to take back every couple for his own, to unlock the greatest potential of a relationship, whether the couple is married or not yet married and to create a strong unity in their relationship through the message provided by Wed2Marriage International. Marriage is a beautiful gift from God to a man and to a woman,” said Anita.

The idea of the club came to the couple while they were praying two months after they were married in April 2016. They developed their website in July 2016, and went live with the new year.

Even though they’ve been married less than a year, the couple says they have enjoyed “tremendous blessings and joy” in their marriage because they have God as their foundation. They believe they are now driven by the purpose of sharing godly marriage principles that work with other married couples around the world.

Through the online club, the Dames’ say it is their intent to share with members that God is interested in restoring marriages, and that the only way for couples to advance within their relationships and to enjoy fulfilled marriages is to truly surrender themselves to each other under the covenant of God.

The Dames’ say they have followed God’s instruction to them, which is to go out and inspire other couples to live as one unit. And that they are committed to pursuing God’s instruction until the end of their earthly lives.

Through the membership-based club the couple provides materials for their members which they say will help them in their relationship and inspire them to want to grow.

For a $50 monthly fee, club members will have access to monthly articles, inspiring and motivating quotes and online videos. Members also enjoy discounted rates to Wed2Marriage seminars, events, workshops, products and other events.

“What you gain as a member is so great because everything that is being taught comes directly in detailed instructions from God,” said the couple. “When you make a joint decision to sign up, you are deciding together that you want complete and drastic change within your relationships. The rewards that you gain come through Christ. You will experience true happiness — love that sees no flaws, only purity and forgiveness. You learn how to truly be disciplined, committed, obedient, trustworthy and honest. You will open up the door through your obedience to the Holy Spirit, to great blessings and prosperity. You are saying to God as a couple, ‘We believe that this club will be of great change to the world’. You are passing on the baton to future generations who will need to find a strong system in order for them to live and experience success within their marriages.”

Anita added: “We can only speak based on instructions from God — in faith, and in what God wants — and not operating in the flesh. As humans we don’t want to listen to God’s teachings and leadings and we struggle in the faith. It doesn’t have to be a struggle, and usually isn’t for couples that have learnt to keep God in the center.”

The couple says they are not operating the club based on their experience. Anita said it is their hope and that they constantly pray that people would recognize and really accept God as the head of their lives and stop operating in the flesh.

The Dames’, who worship at Church Of The Epiphany Anglican Church, have both professed Christianity since their teenage years.

Steve, a Bahamian who grew up in church, said experiencing different types of situations and obstacles through his life caused him to accept God as his Lord and savior when he was 16. He said that he always knew that God would one day allow him to walk into his purpose.

Anita was born and raised in the Baptist faith in Jamaica. She says she gave her life to Christ and accepted him as her Lord and savior at age 12. She moved to New Providence in 2005 and met Steve in 2013. Within a year, they said, God laid it upon their hearts that they should get married. They wed in April 2016.

The couple said they started their journey as newlyweds by studying God’s word and praying together. Two months into their marriage, God gave them specific instructions to begin Wed2Marriage International Online Couples Club. The club founders said they realized God’s calling on their lives and experienced those principles early on in their marriage. Together they decided to surrender, honor and obey God completely without wavering or fear.

The Dames’ also travel and inspire other couples, regardless of age, to rise and take the rightful place God ordained from the beginning, for couples to live as one in unity under God’s covenant.



