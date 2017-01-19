God will reveal himself as Lord and king

And it shall come to pass in the last days that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it. And many people shall go and say, “Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; and he will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths. For out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem”. [Isaiah 2: 2-3]

Many years ago, among the subjects I taught at Jordan Prince William Baptist School, was religious knowledge. Every time I see some of the students I taught, they always take me back and speak of their fond remembrances of things said or done at the time. Just a few days ago while paying the cable bill, a student across another line said “Patriarchs, judges and kings”. How well do I remember and here let me ascribe grateful thanks to a kind creator for memory.

I told someone just as I was about to write that I felt like bursting into the Cabinet meeting and telling those present that I do not blame them one bit for many of the problems that are haunting us here in this little acreage of ours, but I do solemnly blame the “prophets” who refuse to warn and guide the king about impending and pending dangers that blow no pleasant breezes over our land.

The prophets of the Old Testament did not play games with the king, for the precious inventory of the land — the people — were also the flock of their pastures. While the king only saw them now and then, the flock were part and parcel of their daily lives.

Today we have Isaiah, known as the eagle-eyed prophet speaking out about the injustices done and disobedience to, and of the people. The “Messiah” composed by the great musician, George Frederic Handel shared the state of the people at the time of composing: “Every valley shall be exalted and every mountain and hill be brought low, the crooked straight and the rough places smooth.”

Hear what The Lord has to say to all of us in the second and third chapters of Isaiah. Leslie F. Brandt in his book “Prophets/Now” ably puts it in form for vocalizing as well as internalizing.

“It is the depravity and the rebelliousness of humankind, of those creatures made in God’s image who refuse to worship and obey their creator, that is responsible for the darkness that pervades our world and the violence that tears it apart. Our great God has in his wisdom seen fit to let it happen even while he watches over the victims of this world’s atrocities and comforts and guides his children who walk within this world’s darkness.

This shall not, however, go on forever. There is coming a day, and it may be sooner than you think when all this will be changed. On that great day our God will break into this world’s darkness and despair to reveal himself as Lord and King. It is on that day that he will gather the faithful of all lands into his kingdom and remove them forever from the pain and sorrow they endured in their worldly existence.

On that day he will bring judgment to bear upon the faithless and disobedient. On that day wars will cease, the erratic forces of nature will be contained and controlled; nations and their citizens will know and fear the god they rebelled against or simply ignored.

It is on this day that everyone and everything that has stood up against the God of creation shall be brought low. Those who have defied him will now scamper in terror before him; they shall seek out fortresses and places of darkness that they might hide from him. It will be a frightful day indeed for those selfish, arrogant creatures who lived only for the material things of this world and who plundered God’s rich gifts as well as the lives and property of their fellow beings in order to quench their insatiable desires.

What a day of joy it will be, however, for those who suffered and faithfully served as the sons and daughters of the invisible, omnipotent and everywhere present God. The day of the Lord is near at hand; the Lord is about to judge his people. It will be a day of celebration for those who faithfully followed him and who sacrificially served their fellow beings in the world about them.

For those who deprived others of their gifts and rights and oppressed their human peers in order to live in luxury and indifference, to gain power and glory for themselves, it will be a sad and bitter day. The word of God for the people of God.

