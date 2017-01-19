Why are so many courting couples reluctant to let the public know they are getting married? It might be because they do not understand that marriage is really a public affair. In an article I wrote in 2005 I indicated that marriage should not be a secret, known only among a select group of individuals. And that more so, the pre-marriage relationship — dating and courtship — is also a public affair that involves extended family members, church, neighbors and community.

I thought it imperative to remind couples who are getting married that it is important to announce to the world that they are getting married, hence, let me share what I wrote about in 2005. I think you will find this interesting. The announcement of a couple’s engagement to be married is important for these reasons:

• It lets others know that the relationship is serious and heading somewhere. Thus, it exposes the couple to the benefit and knowledge of married couples who can guide, encourage and support them. It elevates the integrity of the relationship and gives supporters and friends time to prepare for the actual marriage (whether they attend the marriage ceremony or not).

• It grants the couple the right to be seen together in public even more intimately than usual (embracing, holding hands, gentle kissing, etc.). Questions are usually raised and gossip starts when we see a couple walking down a street or driving a car late at night or embracing. However if the pre-marriage relationship is known publicly, by proxy the public gives the couple a license to be together more often than usual and often beyond the time and scope of regular dating. It makes the couple accountable for their behavior. Especially in Christian relationships, there is an expectation from the public as to how they should behave.

• It protects the dignity of the individuals and the relationship. It lets the public know that it is not a flirtatious relationship. Often we hear that someone got married, and it is only at that time that we can put into perspective what we saw and heard all along. We wonder why is this young lady is with that young man? Who that nice Christian young man has in his car so late at night? What are they doing out here in the dark kissing? Sometimes reputations can be saved simply by making the relationship publicly known.

If a relationship is truly a secret one, then the couple should do all it can to keep it secret. To do that they would have to move to a remote isolated island, where they would be totally self-sufficient. They would make no contact with the outside world and provide all of their daily needs — from food to toilet tissue. The truth is no one wants to live this way. Therefore, we must think of our romantic relationships not as an unimportant, lifeless force, without influence or power. Instead, we must think all romantic relationships as a dynamic, life-changing force in the family, church and the community. If we truly did that, we would have fewer relationships that are heading nowhere, and we would have fewer relationships designed simply to respond to passions, craving and drives. These are the types of relationships that put an unnecessary burden on the infrastructure of the country.

When a couple senses that they are romantically interested in each other, it is good to involve the entire immediate family. During the friendship stage of the relationship the first announcement should be made to mom and dad, and other family members. It is not a formal announcement, but a casual one that let them know that a relationship is developing.

After the friendship relationship has developed into a serious romantic relationship, and there are plans for marriage, the couples will start making the announcement for engagement.

Tell your parents and families first. Traditionally the bride’s parents are told first, then the groom’s immediately afterwards. However, the announcement can be made in a special setting when parents of both individuals are present. While a visit in person is nice, if your parents live far away, over the phone will work just fine. Both of you should be present.

Tell your children. If you have any children from a previous marriage or relationship, they should be the first to know. Hopefully, you’ve prepared them for this possibility. Consider that this may be hard news for them, and reassure them that your new spouse won’t replace them in your heart.

Tell your pastor. After the family has shared in the joy of your plans to marry, then inform your pastor. Too often the pastor hears for the first time when the wedding invitations are given out.

Tell your close friends. After informing your family you can make a few phone calls to your close friends to inform them of your plans to marry, unless you want to surprise everyone and tell them all at once. Sending an email to overseas friends would be acceptable.

Tell the world. Now it is time to tell the world. In addition to publishing in the newspapers, you may want to mail announcements to your friends and extended family, or announce it as a surprise at an engagement party. Remember, it is not an engagement party that makes one engaged to be married — it is simply an agreement by both individuals to get married and having the blessing from parents or guardians. Radio talk show host, Dr. Laura Schlessinger, said that after informing the appropriate individuals, engagement is simply a date to get married and a ring. Although it is my opinion that an engagement ring is not necessary for engagement, I believe sealing the engagement with an exchange of a valuable gift is certainly appropriate. Remember, there is no engagement without a wedding date.

• Barrington H. Brennen is a marriage and family therapist and board certified clinical psychotherapist. Send your questions or comments to barringtonbrennen@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box CB-13019, Nassau, The Bahamas, or visit www.soencouragement.org or call 242-327-1980 or 242-477-4002.



