D. Paul, I’ll be quite honest with you here today, the title of this article has me a bit baffled — renew yourself. What exactly do you mean by it, you’re not talking about plastic surgery are you, you may query? No, not at all my friend, as we work hard each and every day to achieve our goals, I guess that it’s inevitable that we will get tired at times. We’ll also experience many frustrations as we pursue our goals and objectives, so every now and then you need to renew yourself by taking a break from your everyday routine by perhaps going on a long weekend to another place where you can completely relax whilst also enjoying yourself.

Sometimes, particularly if you’ve been working extremely hard for quite a while, it’s important to take a short break when you forget your work and just enjoy yourself. Many husbands and wives also do this on a regular basis in order to refresh their love for each other and get the marriage back on track. Yes indeed, things can become routine at times, both at work and indeed in a personal relationship.

So every now and then it just makes good sense for us to renew ourself, or our personal relationships to put the spark back where it was in the first place, so that we once again enjoy our work or relationship.

Yes indeed, everything gets renewed every now and then. At work perhaps we introduce some new systems to be more efficient, etc. So be sure not to forget yourself or your personal relationship as you strive to keep both fresh and exciting so that they will stand the test of time. Yes indeed, you need to renew yourself regularly so that your life doesn’t get stale and boring.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



