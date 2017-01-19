Share the good news

“The next day John was there again with two of his disciples. When he saw Jesus passing by, he said, ‘Look, the Lamb of God!’

When the two disciples heard him say this, they followed Jesus. Turning around, Jesus saw them following and asked, ‘What do you want?’

They said, ‘Rabbi (teacher), where are you staying?’

‘Come,’ he replied, ‘and you will see.’

So they went and saw where he was staying, and spent that day with him. It was about the 10th hour.

Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, was one of the two who heard what John had said and who had followed Jesus. The first thing Andrew did was to find his brother Simon and tell him, ‘We have found the Messiah.’ – John 1:35-41

It is so difficult to keep gossip to ourselves. Oh! We sure do like to gossip. There are not many things that move faster than gossip. If the good news of the gospel were to move as quickly as gossip, most people in the world would probably have heard the gospel by now.

We are told in the text, that John was standing about with two of his disciples when he observed Jesus. “Look the Lamb of God,” he said.

He was making known to those standing near to him, particularly his disciples, that the Messiah had come. Yes, God’s Messiah or the Christ whom the people had been waiting for down through the ages had come and was living amongst them.

Those two disciples, one being Andrew, who was with John, went to meet Jesus and spent the day with him. Andrew was so impressed; he subsequently searched out his family member so that he could also meet the teacher, the Messiah. He took his brother, Simon, to meet Jesus.

The message of Jesus is to tell the world about God’s grace and mercy for all mankind. We are called to share this message with all, especially those who are close to us.

Like Andrew, we are called to tell the world about Jesus, the one who came into this world, lived among us, and died for our sins. That is the good news of Jesus Christ.

We are called to go into the entire world and proclaim this good news. Granted, most people do not have the means and time to go into the world. For this reason, we choose pastors and missionaries to proclaim the gospel.

However, apart from sharing the gospel with those we are able to, we all proclaim the gospel through our financial support to the church. Yes, we must support our respective congregations. Having met Jesus, Andrew was quite enthusiastic about sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. In his excitement, he exclaimed, “We have found the Messiah.”

We should all feel the same excitement about the gospel. Andrew felt compelled to share this good news and take his brother to the “fountain head” — the Christ, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.

We, too, can share in that excitement by telling people about Jesus, the Christ who came into the world to save us. He commissioned us to “go and make disciples.”

In this world full of woe and degradation, we are God’s mouthpiece to our fellow men. We are sent first to our family and secondly to the world. This is our mission, to share this good news.

Andrew was excited. People who share good news about specials in the food store are excited. The bearers of gossip are excited. Let us be excited and enthusiastic about sharing this good news of Jesus the Christ, our Lord and Savior. That is what we are called to do. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.



