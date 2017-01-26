Rise up, men of God

Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth, and thy want as an armed man. [Proverbs 6:10-11]

Time is the one thing we all have been given equally. We all have the same 24 hours in our day; the same seven days in our week; the same 365 days in our year. The only difference between you and the next person is how you utilize those hours, days, weeks and years. We can choose whatever path we want, to accomplish whatever desires we have. It comes down to choice and the management of that choice. How diligent, committed, faithful, responsible and focused do we want to be? How important are the activities we choose to undertake?

Here in our country, in the very first month, not even yet completed, of a new year, the young lives murdered is due cause for concern. What a waste or robbery of precious time. No person born, whatever circumstances there may be, enters this world void or empty of a gift within them. But if the gift is not recognized, not stirred, not encouraged, scorned, then precious time and gifts are forever lost.

We need to realize that when we commit to any activity — whether it be church, work, reading, prayer, sleep or any other activity, we are actually giving ourselves to that task. We are committing our future to that task — our future that could be changed by a choice to undertake another activity. Therefore, we need to be asking ourselves continually questions such as, ‘Is this task in line with what I want to be accomplishing?’ ‘Am I going to benefit from this activity?’ ‘Is this in accordance with my priorities and goals that have been established?’

Without proper focus — days, weeks, months, years and ultimately a lifetime will slip away. The wise King Solomon tells us in our text that sleep, slumber and folding of hands will result in poverty so severe that it is likened to a woman in labor. Wow!

Poverty does not just happen. There are events that precede the state of poverty. Someone once said, “Time is the stuff of which life is made. Time is life.” Growing up, the words coming from the ‘village’ when they saw that we were “skylarking” were “Time makes man — man don’t make time. If you make your bed hard, you will have to lie in it.” Our forebearers were always mindful of time and its precious values.

Most thoughtful was another piece of advice: time is money. It was their way of advancing the importance of time by linking it to the most common measure of value. Many of us are experiencing poverty — whether it is our lack of the value of education, moral and spiritual values, social graces, environmental disregard, abuse of the body by not appreciating that it is our most prized possession, foolish actions and deeds. But there is hope. There is health for mind, body and soul. There are abundant riches, for our heavenly father owns this world and all that is therein.

The future holds wonderful and marvelous blessings for us, especially the youth of our country. Are you that blind that you cannot see, deaf you cannot hear, numb you cannot feel, and tasteless you cannot enjoy all that is your inheritance? Are you going to sleep, slumber, snore, fold and curl up, pull a blanket over your head and enter La-la Land, only to let others come and rob you of your prize? I say a thousand times no!

Thanks again King Solomon for your most important sign, along life’s road. We will not sleep, slumber or fold arms. Young men of The Bahamas, Wesley L. Forbes admonishes you to rise up, oh men of God. His kingdom tarries long; bring in the day of brotherhood and end the night of wrong. Rise up, oh men of God. The church for you doth wait; her strength unequal to her task; rise up, and make her great.

• E-mail rubyanndarling@yahoo.com, Facebook Ruby Ann Darling or write to P.O. Box SS 19725 Nassau, Bahamas with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings!



