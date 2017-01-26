Hero or zero

I’m sure that just about all of my readers have heard the often-used phrase — you can be a hero or a zero. Well D. Paul, I do believe that I’ve heard that phrase, however, what exactly is the significance of it as it relates to me — my life and future you may understandably query?

Well my friend what it means is this — it’s just another way of assisting you to fully understand that your future is actually in your hands. That’s right, you have the ability to make your life an outstanding success across the board and thus become a true hero to all who know you and perhaps depend on you for guidance, to teach them that they can be a hero or nothing, zero, zilch. Yes indeed as I’ve relayed to you innumerable times in these articles over the years, everything in life is a matter of choice. As the late Dr. Myles Monroe put it, “Even when you don’t make a choice, you’ve actually made a choice, not to make a choice.” Yes you have.

So my friend, today is an extremely important day for you to make a choice as to which way you want to travel, up or down. I do sincerely hope and pray that the choice you make is to proceed upwards on the ladder of success so that you can really make it big time in life and thus be a real hero and role model to all who come in contact with you.

So today’s the day you choose to “A” set some exciting goals, short, medium and long range for all areas of your life, “B” you draw up detailed plans to achieve these objectives in a definite time frame and “C” vow before God to daily discipline yourself thus doing the work required to make you an outstanding success — a super hero. Now go to it.

