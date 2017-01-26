Jesus can turn the most mediocre of us into superstars

From that time on Jesus began to preach, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is near.”

As Jesus was walking beside the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon, called Peter, and his brother, Andrew. They were casting a net into the lake, for they were fishermen.

“Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will make you fishers of men.” At once they left their nets and followed him.

Going on from there, he saw two other brothers, James, son of Zebedee, and his brother, John. They were in a boat with their Zebedee, preparing their nets. Jesus called them, and immediately they left the boat and their father and followed him. [Matthew 4:17-22]

Many years ago (during the 1970s) my team, the Miami Dolphins, assembled a team that was unstoppable. It was the best. No team in the National Football League (NFL) was able to beat them.

The most interesting thing about that team was the lack of superstars. In fact, the commentators used to call the defense the ‘no-name defense’, meaning the guys on the defensive team were not very well known.

The players were not superstars; consequently, they played as a cohesive unit. They had one thing in common: they wanted to win and consequently, they played as a team. There were no superstar personalities with which to contend.

Someone once suggested that you don’t need superstars to win games. You can take a group of average players and turn them into superstars. The secret is getting them to play as a unit, as if they are one.

We are told, in the above text, that Jesus returned to Galilee after his baptism. He had gone up to Jerusalem, however, after John had been arrested and put in prison, he returned to the Galilee area, operating under the radar of Herod.

Galilee was a remote part of the country. The area in which he established his base, was more cosmopolitan; it had mixed races and groups of people. They were more tolerant to his preaching.

Furthermore, he was not under the watchful eye of the legal and religious authorities. Jesus began his ministry by preaching repentance and the kingdom of heaven.

In the infancy of his ministry, he set out to put together his team. Like those first Miami Dolphins, he put together a no-name team. There weren’t any superstars among them.

He went for a walk through the neighborhood and called his team members from among their neighbors.

What a way to choose his team. He did not go with a money sack, enticing his followers. He did not seek out the most brilliant minds, or the most popular people in the neighborhood or the community around Galilee.

He searched and found regular everyday men who did not even know their own potential.

However, Jesus knew what they were capable of doing. He knew that they could become superstars. He was putting together a super team.

His team was made up of fishermen, tax collectors, militants, and even a crook and a cheat (Judas, the one who betrayed him). Yes, just ordinary people whom he turned into the most dominating team ever assembled, Jesus still calls ordinary people. He searches for people like you and me to be on his team. We don’t have to be popular, or brilliant, or highly spoken of. Jesus can use us as we are.

Like those fishermen by the Sea of Galilee, he calls us to come and follow him. Be his disciple and tell people about his message of grace and forgiveness. Yes the kingdom of God is at hand. People need to hear the message. They need to hear about the Christ of Calvary, who died in our stead and rose again on Easter that we might have life and have it more abundantly.

Those first men whom he called were doing fairly in their communities. They had jobs, family and were part of a community. Yet, when they got the call, they left everything — boats, nets, tax boxes, and family to follow Jesus. What have you left? What have you given up for the greatest team and the greatest cause on earth?

Are you ready to join Jesus’ team? He is calling you today. He wants you as you are. He can take the most mediocre of us and turn us into superstars. That is what he did with the no-name followers from around the Sea of Galilee.

Martin Luther once said that the greatest calling is to be called to do the work of God. When you are on God’s team, you are on the greatest team, doing the most important work of your life. Jesus calls you to come and join his team. Amen.

