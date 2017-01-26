Seeking to bring down the ‘wall’

Behind the belief that believers are in the majority, Bishop Arnold Josey and The Soaring Eagles of Commonwealth Mission Baptist Church will lead a crime prevention motorcade in which they hope fellow believers will join them for authority and in authority, as they say the wall of crime must come down.

During the motorcade, believers will pray for the souls of the nation and spread the message to bind people to God.

“This is an opportunity where everybody can pray. They will be in their vehicles, so they can pray like they pray. People are intimidated [praying] sometimes because there are others who are more vocal, but they won’t have that in the confines of their own vehicle, so we’re hoping people will stay focused on the job at hand, which is to ask the Lord’s Kingdom to come and his will be done as we go through the communities,” said Josey.

The motorcade will have participants praying and declaring over the populated communities through which they traverse. When passing nonresidential areas, Christian music will be played.

To make it convenient, caravans of vehicles will leave from four different locations — Church of God Auditorium, Joe Farrington Road; Old City Market, Baillou Hill Road and Tonique Williams Darling Highway; Windsor Park; and Pinewood Park. Anyone wanting to join the caravan is invited to show up at a location of their choice.

The motorcade is another way of taking the church outside the four walls of the edifice and to the people. Through the motorcade, Josey said they are making the mandate and declaring their majority and authority as they drive around.

“Scripture speaks to the fact that the enemy’s job is to try to get people under his command to do his will. And the Bible lets us know that if we want the goods, we’ve got to bind the strong man whose job it is to steal, to kill and to destroy,” said the head pastor at Commonwealth Mission Baptist.

He says God has given his people the keys to the kingdom, and that it is their job is to go through the streets of New Providence, and spread the message.

“We believe marching around is a little unrealistic,” said Josey. “We’re going to use the plan of the Old Testament in Jericho where the people of Israel marched around the city and they shouted and made noise with the instruments, and the wall came tumbling down. We believe crime is just another wall, and if we, in this case, ride around and make noise, rather than marching around, makes it more practical, but with the same methodology and the same modus in mind.”

Josey, a former law enforcement officer, said the interesting thing is that the people of Israel never went into Jericho, but marched around, and utilized “surround sound”, and the walls came down.

“What was inside was turned inside out,” he said.

“We believe that God has given us this, and if we operate it as he commissioned, commanded and declared, we will get the same results. We’re in the majority and what we’re marching for is authority and in authority. We’re saying we have the mandate and are making the declaration as we go from place to place.”

The crime prevention motorcade will take place on Saturday, January 28 with caravans expected to leave their respective starting spots at 8 a.m.

While he has no idea how many vehicles to expect on the day, Josey said, “Whosoever will.”

The bishop said he wants to be surprised and be able to say, “My God look at the vehicles.”

The idea for the event, Josey said, came about after hearing the continuing talk on crime and everyone having a suggestion as to what should be done, or what someone else should do. He said the church having a mandate to express God’s authority through the power of his word spurred them to do something tangible.

With 13 murders recorded for 2017 to date, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said last week that, overall, crime in the country was down by 26 percent last year over 2015.

He said it was the “most significant overall decrease in crime in The Bahamas since the year 2004”.

Statistics given by the commissioner also showed that crimes against the person fell by 15 percent last year.

However, incidents of attempted murder, attempted robbery and unlawful sexual intercourse increased.

“Being law enforcement, I realize that the police are doing their job — as a matter of fact, they’re doing as best they can, but they still need help in doing their job. You would always hear them at every homicide asking anyone with information to contact them to help them. And we believe that an all-seeing, and all-knowing God knows all there is to know about everything, and so we as his messengers are to go and spread that message in the community.”

The Commonwealth Mission Baptist Church senior pastor said winning just one soul as a result of the motorcade would be a bonus. But he believes souls will be saved for the Lord because they will be praying for them.

“There are people who are depressed, who have been manipulated by the enemy, but once the prayers are in the atmosphere, we believe those persons will find themselves. When they find themselves, they find themselves in the church.”

While he will lead the motorcade, the bishop said he has never been one of those people who get hysterical about crime, because he believes the police are doing their job.

He also said the same people who are lamenting crime rates should ensure that they are above board in everything they do.

“We ask what these children are coming to, but they learn from us, the adults. Dishonesty is dishonesty. A liar is a thief, and a thief is a murderer — and when you murder, you end up in jail, you go to jail, die and end up in a lake of fire. Children act out what they see, what they learn and what they know.”



