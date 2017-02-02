Taking to the streets in Jesus’ name

Behind the belief that believers are in the majority, Bishop Arnold Josey and The Soaring Eagles of Commonwealth Mission Baptist Church took to the streets for an event they dubbed “a crime prevention motorcade”, in which they hoped fellow believers would join them for authority and in authority to “bring down the wall of crime”.

During the motorcade, believers prayed for the souls of the nation and spread the message to bind people to God.

“This was an opportunity for everybody to pray,” said Josey.

Motorcade participants prayed and made declarations over the populated communities through which they traversed. When passing nonresidential areas, Christian music was played.

The motorcade was their way of taking the church outside the four walls of the edifice and to the people.

“Marching around is a little unrealistic,” said Josey. “We used the plan of the Old Testament in Jericho, where the people of Israel marched around the city and shouted and made noise with the instruments and the wall came tumbling down. We believe crime is just another wall, and if we rode around and made noise, rather than marching around, made it more practical, but with the same methodology and the same modus in mind.”

Josey, a former law enforcement officer, said the interesting thing is that the people of Israel never went into Jericho, but marched around, and utilized “surround sound”, and the walls came down.

“What was inside was turned inside out,” he said.

“We believe that God has given us this, and if we operate it as he commissioned, commanded and declared, we will get the same results. We’re in the majority, and we marched for authority and in authority.”



