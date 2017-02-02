Today’s title is a command to all of my most valued readers to always and at all times, regardless of the actual circumstances or others bad behavior, be gracious. Dictionary.com gives the following definitions for the word “gracious” — pleasantly kind, benevolent, and courteous. Yes my friend, there’s no doubt about it, if you wish to be consistently successful in life, across the board, you need to be pleasantly kind, benevolent and courteous to all whom you interact with throughout each and every day.

But D. Paul, you obviously don’t have to deal with some of the disgusting people whom I have to work with just about every day; you mean I have to be kind, benevolent and gracious with them too, you may query? Yes indeed, with everyone — one and all.

You see this is not about them it’s about you and your conduct each and every day. Believe me, I’ve observed a whole lot of people over the years who were indeed quite disgusting to me; however, I did not react toward them in kind. I always took what I referred to in another article recently as the high road, and it in the end yields excellent results. Never lose sight of the fact that according to the universal law of cause and effect, what you put out, you ultimately must get back.

Yes my friend, in spite of another’s disgusting behavior, you, if you wish to be successful across the board, should always and under all circumstances be gracious when dealing with others, and I guarantee you that it will pay off handsomely in the end, for what you put out in life, you will obviously get back.

• Think about it!

