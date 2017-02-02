The power of the cross demonstrates God’s love for humankind

“For since in the wisdom of God the world through its wisdom did not know him, God was pleased through the foolishness of what was preached to save those who believe. Jews demand miraculous signs and Greeks look for wisdom, but we preach Christ crucified: a stumbling block to Jews and foolishness to Gentiles, but to those whom God has called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God. For the foolishness of God is wiser than man’s wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than man’s strength.” – I Corinthians 1:218-25

“The cross is our message of hope, our confidence. It is our badge of honor and the emblem of suffering and shame. Though the world despised the cross, we rally to it. Hold it high as the banner of our salvation. Lift it up as the hope of the world. There is no power greater than the power of the cross. It is the only power that can lift men and women out of their sins, release them from condemnation, give them new life, and set their feet in a new direction.” — Keith R. Krell

In the above text Paul addressed this letter, his first epistle to the Christians Church at Corinth, to deal with a troubling situation in the church there. A dispute developed after he had left the city for Ephesus.

Corinth was a very important and wealthy city. It was situated at the isthmus or narrow strip of land separating Northern and Southern Greece. Consequently, it was a province of Greece. Within the city was a very large Jewish population.

Paul had visited Corinth on his second missionary journey and established a church there. After establishing the church, he had remained in Corinth with the brethren for almost two years.

The newly established church was obviously made up of both Jews and Greeks. Both the Jews and the Greeks had a problem with the cross of Jesus Christ. The cross seemed to be foolishness to both groups. They saw the cross as weakness.

The Jews expected power in the messiah. The Greeks expected a great philosopher. Because of their different expectation in God’s messiah, Paul uses this portion of his letter to address the situation.

The Jews, God’s people remembered throughout history that God had sent strong and powerful deliverers for them. For this reason, they expected that God’s messiah would come with great power.

They remembered Moses who had delivered them from Egypt. Moses was a great prophet who had stood in the presence of God. Joshua, Moses’ protégé, had conquered and taken them into the Promised Land.

All of their deliverers down through the years had been powerful domineering men sent by God. Therefore, when Christ came in his humble manner, they could not accept him. They expected a mighty warrior, especially to deliver them from the grips of the Roman imperialists.

Instead, Christ was humiliated and destroyed by the Romans. The people were looking for a secular deliverer rather than a spiritual savior. They could not understand the love of God in the demeaning cross of Calvary.

The Greeks, on the other hand, were a people known for their great wisdom. Greece had been known as the center of knowledge in the Western World. They could boast of the greatest philosophers such as Socrates, the father of Western philosophy; Plato, a great philosopher in classical Greek and founder of the academy of higher learning in Athens, the first in the Western world; and Aristotle, another philosopher and scientist whose writings spanned numerous subject matters.

Neither the Greeks nor the Jews could understand the most awesome display of God’s glory, which is in the cross of Jesus Christ. Paul sets out in this letter to explain to the Christian brothers that, “The God of Israel is at work in the cross of Christ. The resurrection of Jesus is the ultimate revelation of God.” — J.R. Daniel Kirk

In our world today many see the proclamation of the gospel as foolishness. However, it is not the preaching but God’s word that is proclaimed. In the word is the power of the cross that demonstrates God’s love for humankind.

Humans may ask, “Why would God send his son to die on a tree?” By human standard, it makes no sense. But, then, this is the same foolishness that causes so many to perish. They refuse to look to the cross for their salvation.

Paul points out that there are only two categories of people — the “perishing” and the “saved”. Even though humankind might think the wisdom of God foolish, not one of us could come up with such a plan of salvation.

Someone suggested that, if we lived a million lifetimes, we could not come up with such a plan to make us right with God. Amen.



