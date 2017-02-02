Let go and let God

The story goes: A man prayed to God to save him when his town flooded and he and his neighbors were forced to climb atop their roofs to await help.

A boat came to save the man, but he sent two stranded children in his stead.

Then a helicopter came, and he sent a mother and daughter to safety. Miraculously a man on a jet ski came by and offered to take him away, but he sent ahead an elderly man who he thought needed help more.

The man drowned and was sent to Heaven where he met St. Peter at the pearly gates.

“Why are you before me?” asked St. Peter. “Your prayer was answered. I sent a boat, helicopter and a jet ski for you, and you were still stupid and didn’t take anything.”

There’s a saying that goes: God helps those that help themselves. This man prayed to God for help. God did, but the man really didn’t see that his prayer was being answered.

This leads to the question: Would you know if God is answering your prayer, or are you the type of person who takes the initiative to make your own miracle happen — especially when the opportunity presents itself?

But just how Christian is the mindset that God helps those who help themselves?

Calvary Baptist Cathedral Senior Pastor Reverend Philip McPhee says God answers the prayers and cries of his people, but like the man in the story, they are often too busy trying to do things their way, that they miss the opportunity

“God is a good and loving God and he goes through great lengths to show his love for us,” said McPhee in an earlier interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“The whole point of Christianity is to experience his love and share it with others. And when we are in trouble, or need God’s guidance, he opens doors and opportunities for us. He helps us in so many ways, and often times it is not the way that we expect him to answer our prayers. It is so unique it goes unnoticed and we don’t take advantage of his blessing because we feel that we know best at times.”

The pastor at the church located at Baillou Hill Road and Laird Street said Christians should learn to love their neighbors — the people who they see — so that they can love God whom they do not see even better.

“If we focus more on these things and not on ourselves and our needs and our desires, all the blessings and guidance we could ever need would come pouring in. We do not need to worry about how things will get done. God will carry us safely from point A to point B. He knows what he is doing and we need to trust that from day to day.”

According to Life Changers Ministries Senior Pastor Valentino Williams, it is important to show that you are interested and ready to receive God’s blessings, which means working along with him so your dream can become reality.

“You can miss opportunities if you just wait around for God to drop something in your lap,” he said in an earlier interview. “Faith without works is dead. You can have all the faith in the world, but if no works are done to make it possible, nothing happens.”

Williams said in the Bible many people who were miraculously healed did not just wait for Jesus to see them and perform a miracle.

“They went out of their way to ensure that Jesus saw them and blessed them. In the story about the woman with the issue of blood, she went out of her way to touch Jesus. Even though she was shunned and nothing she tried worked, it was the faith she had that she made evident when she touched Jesus that made her well. She went out and did what she had to. Similarly, blind Bartimaeus also made an effort to get Jesus’ attention to ensure that he was also blessed. He made noise and did what he had to, even though everyone around him was telling him to be quiet. He did not want to miss Jesus and miraculously hope that he would see him along the way. Praying and waiting is sometimes not enough. You have to go out and be active in the forthcoming of your own miracle.”

Williams says he at one point found himself in such a position when he and his church members were trying to identify land to build a proper physical structure for their ministry, and nothing was happening right away. While he trusted that God would reveal the property he had for them when the time came, Williams said he also knew that he should have been preparing himself to receive the blessing when the time came.

He said they saved for years, and when the time came, they did not have nearly enough money as they thought they’d need to purchase land, but he said God provided an amazing opportunity that allowed them to purchase property nonetheless, and build on it with ease.

Williams said they helped themselves and were able to see God’s hand in it when he presented himself.

On the other hand, Pastor Nathan Wells, a youth pastor at Chapel on the Hill previously told The Nassau Guardian that he did not fully ascribe to this way of thinking.

“I don’t agree with this statement 100 percent, because I feel you are limiting God and saying that he is not able, or is not caring enough to help you through your trials without you first showing initiative. God is a good and caring God, and you put him in a box by saying that it depends on you to do something for him to do something.”

Wells said there are times that you cannot do for yourself and you can only let God do his will.

“At the same time I do understand that some people believe that God will always make things happen automatically for them without their input or effort and he can do this. I am of the belief that God requires faith, and in all you do, you must have this. Sometimes you have to step out in faith to get what you want and need, but you do so with the belief that God will provide and things will work out somehow.”

The youth pastor said there is a time for everything, especially when it comes to God granting his blessing. And that there are times when people need to be active to ensure their dreams are realized, as well as there are times when God requires his people to be still and know that he is God.

“Too many people are of the belief that they are God and they make the decisions when and where things happen. It is important to be conscious of when you can move along in God’s guidance and when you need to let go and let God do the rest. This is especially true with persons fighting addictions, temptations and ailments. You do not have the strength or wisdom to overcome such obstacles alone, so you should not fight alone, but let God bring peace and restoration back to your life through faith,” he said.



