Lessons in winning

It is my firm belief that the Creator of the universe made each and every one of us, and filled us full to capacity with special and unique talents with which to succeed. Yes indeed, we’re all, with great emphasis on the all, born to win. Now having stated that truth, here’s another.

As I have written about before, I also believe that our time on planet Earth during this particular incarnation is meant to be a learning experience. So, although we were quite definitely all born to win in life, there will also be some extremely tough times to endure too, which eventually, provided we don’t quit in the pursuit of our purpose, with discipline, endurance and persistence will ultimately bring out the very best in us whilst making us much tougher, which in turn will equip us to deal effectively with those inevitable down times, the times when we fail.

Recently we experienced a great lesson in not quitting in pursuit of our goals, our drive to win, no matter how many times we get knocked down and fail. For those who follow baseball in the U.S., the Chicago Cubs won the championship in 2016 after a losing streak of some 108 years of consecutive losses — boy oh boy what a great story this is of staying the course and continuing to believe, that we can still win. So my friend, no matter how many times you lose, if you just stay with the program, so to speak, and keep doing the right things, you can indeed eventually win — yes you can.

Like it or not, another great example of not quitting in pursuit of one’s goal, in spite of everyone predicting that you’ll never make it, that you can’t win, was seen in Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. All of the polls said he’d lose, however, he never stopped believing that he would win, and of course he did. My friend, these are real lessons in living which I hope will inspire you not to quit when things get tough, for you really were born to win.

• Think about it!

