Faith should rest on God’s power

“When I came to you, brothers, I did not come with eloquence or superior wisdom as I proclaimed to you the testimony about God. For I resolved to know nothing while I was with you except Jesus Christ and him crucified. I came to you in weakness and fear, and with much trembling. My message and my preaching were not with wise and persuasive words, but with a demonstration of the Spirit’s power, so that your faith might not rest on men’s wisdom, but on God’s power.

We do, however, speak a message of wisdom among the mature, but not the wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are coming to nothing.” – I Corinthian 2; 1-6

Many great preachers and evangelists have a gift for preaching. They are quite eloquent. When they deliver a sermon, they can move a crowd and cause them to do almost anything. Through their preaching they use the power of persuasion to get their listeners to react.

Consequently, they get caught up in themselves and think that they move people to faith. They think that they are the reason that people cry out to God and are moved to faith.

Paul, writing to the church at Corinth, points out that it was not his wisdom or his eloquence that caused them to move to faith. He says, “I came to you in weakness and fear.” His message, while at Corinth, had nothing to do with him. He was God’s messenger proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ.

The people did not come to faith because of him. Paul, according to some commentators, was small in stature. They also suggest that he did not speak with a powerful voice.

He reminded them that he was trembling as he delivered his message to the people. Even though he was afraid and trembling, the message was well received and the people came to faith.

Many preachers and evangelists think that they have to help God out. They believe that they have to dress up the gospel in order to get people to listen and come to faith. That is a fallacy that so many of us believe.

God’s Word does not need our help. Yes, he uses us to proclaim the gospel and connect with people. That is all we are called to do. We do not need to dress up the word. We do not need to persuade anyone to become a Christian. That is not how it works. People do not come to faith because we preach or deliver a good message. No! They do not come to faith because we are great speakers or because we have great singers in the church. True, people are attracted by good singing and dynamic speakers.

However, the preaching of the gospel and its conviction do not depend upon the preacher. What is most important is that we preach Christ crucified. Paul reminds the converts at Corinth that it was not the wisdom of his words. He did not use wise and persuasive words. It was not his persuasive way of speaking. It was not with a dynamic voice that echoed through the crowd. He did not speak a message of the age or the rulers of the age. No, with fear and trembling he stayed true to the Word of God.

We come to faith not because of man’s eloquence. The power of our words, has nothing to do with people coming to faith. If anyone tells you that he or she has brought people to faith, then that person is a liar.

First it is God’s Word that we hear. Like St. Paul, we preach God’s Word. The power of conviction is in God’s Word not our mouths. It is the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, not us and our persuasive way.

When we come to faith it is the word working with the Spirit of God. That is the point Paul was making to the new converts at Corinth. God is the one who makes changes in us. The Holy Spirit calls and make changes in us and causes us to believe in Jesus Christ our lord and savior, the one who was crucified at Calvary, died and was resurrected from the grave so that we might have eternal life and have it more abundantly.

It does not matter how dynamic our preaching may be. It does not matter how persuasive we may be when we deliver a sermon. Without the power of God’s Word and the Spirit working in the sermon, we are just empty barrels.

You might know some very dynamic preachers. They might have honey on their tongues. Notwithstanding that, your faith rests in Jesus Christ, who went to the cross to redeem us and in whose death and resurrection we were baptized. Therefore, our faith should rest on God’s power, not man’s wisdom. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.



