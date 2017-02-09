Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss shares her story with students at Nassau Jewish Community event

One of the last living Holocaust survivors, childhood friend and stepsister of Anne Frank shared her story of hope, determination and tolerance with students from nine New Providence schools at a program organized by the Nassau Jewish Community.

During the Nazi invasion, Schloss’ family was forced into hiding, sharing cramped space, at times afraid even to whisper. Living in fear for two years, her worst nightmare was realized when her family was captured by the Nazis and held in a concentration camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“The conditions were terrible there,” she said. “You got very little food. You got no water. Of course many people got terrible illnesses – typhus, dysentery, cholera – which in normal circumstances are curable, but if you don’t get any medication and still have to work, you die. So many persons died.”

Shocked by the extreme and unimaginable conditions faced by one so young, when asked, ‘How did you not give up during this time?’ Schloss said, “I was 15, and I wanted to live. You have one life on earth and you don’t want to give that up easily.”

There was no shortage of questions from the students seeking to satisfy their curiosities.

“I felt it was inspiring having someone so historical come and talk to us and share her story,” said a student of the Windsor Preparatory School. “She’s such a strong person having gone through all of that, and it was very inspirational.”

Students attended the private presentation at the Melia Nassau Beach from Genesis Academy, Lyford Cay International School, Meridian School, Queen’s College, Simpson Penn Centre for Boys, St. Andrew’s School, Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls, Windsor Preparatory School and Xavier’s Lower School.

“I felt great about the encouraging words she said,” said a student of the Willie Mae Pratt School for Girls. “I was encouraged to know that she never gave up. It made me realize that I have to be grateful for what I have. The time and things that she lived through, I don’t think I could survive that, so it really encouraged me to never give up and always, always keep hope.”

Schloss will speak at a free public forum tonight at Melia. Doors open at 6 p.m. The program starts at 6:30 p.m.



