Everyone’s job is to do right

Doing what is right is the job of everyone — the church and the state. The church is called to preach the gospel and instruct and encourage members to bring their lives in line with Christ’s expectations, charged Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd at the opening of the church’s 114th Diocesan Synod.

When everyone does what is right, Boyd said people’s personal lives, relationships, work, studies, all take on their full potential.

“We are empowered to do what we need to do in terms of impacting the wider community, changing lives, addressing national issues, speaking out against wrong, speaking the truth to power and to influence, but it begins with our faithfulness to the gospel. Then, our faithfulness to the gospel spills over into every other area,” said Boyd at the Synod, which this year is being held under the theme, “We have a goodly heritage — Build on it.”

Referencing Micah 6:8: “and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice” Boyd said Micah spoke at a time when Israel and Judah, after a long period of peace, were coming under attack from the expanding Assyrian Empire. He said Micah challenged his hearers to pursue justice for all, because national well-being was not just withstanding the Assyrians, but also how ordinary citizens fare.

“Power in the hands of countries, leaders and citizens must be used to enable the well-being of all citizens,” said the Anglican bishop. “This remains the responsibility of the state, the church and all citizens, not to further inequality, but to empower and to liberate.”

Boyd said Micah was inspired by a basic premise: that God has been so good to His people, so they should at least give back to God through society. What is required of them from their position of blessing is justice.

“Justice is something we do. It is not enough to yearn for justice, to talk about justice, to wish for justice or to complain about the lack of it. There is a dynamic concept here, which calls us to do justice — to work for fairness, equality, a level playing field.”

Boyd said people should strive for justice and agitate for it on behalf of those people who cannot get it otherwise, or who cannot achieve it for themselves: the weak, the disenfranchised and the powerless.

He said the realities affecting people in the country daily create hopelessness, giving no options for success, recycling poverty and underdevelopment. A sound society, he said, can’t be built on a shaky foundation.

In his charge, the Anglican bishop addressed a number of issues plaguing the country, including the national birth rate. While reports state that the birthrate per capita has declined over the years, he said too many people are having children that they cannot afford to maintain materially, parentally, emotionally or financially.

“We know that the right to have a child is a personal one, and that no one can stop anyone from mothering or fathering a child. We know also that many single parents have done a fine job raising children. But if we are honest, we have to admit that this is becoming less and less the case today, as too many young people are having babies. They are not fully mature themselves. They are not socially stable in terms of their living circumstances. They are not financially self-sufficient. They cannot create a stable, ordered environment for a child to grow up in. Yet they are having babies because ‘they is a man’ ‘or they is a woman’.”

He said too many people are having children who have not asked themselves whether they can afford a baby; whether they have the order and stability in their life to sustain a child; what it takes to provide for a child; or whether the child would have a fighting chance.

Boyd said, for too many children the game is over before it even starts, as they are born into no-win circumstances.

He said that while there are many parents — single and married — who are parenting properly, there are too many that aren’t.

The bishop also encouraged real, honest practical discussions on family planning and related issues with children, from primary school through high school.

“We have to teach the value of life and healthy choices and responsibility for one’s actions. We have to teach that the body is still the temple of the Lord. For those with no Christian foundation, just let them know that the body and its functions and its capabilities are precious. Teach that sex is not a recreation, it is a sacred act, and that a baby is not something you have to prove that ‘you is a man’ or that ‘you is a woman’, that it is a bad idea to have a baby to keep a man or use as a meal ticket, because the long term responsibility is too big for one moment of satisfaction.”

Boyd said the responsibility for aggressively speaking on the subject lies with everyone – parents, teachers, clergy, youth groups and curriculum people. He called for a national education initiative to reach the wider citizenry as a matter of foundational national urgency, adding that there is an urgent need for a more comprehensive national family planning program.

“We cannot just have children because we have the biology. We have to consider the long-term implications.”

The bishop called for Anglicans and all people to focus on their personal relationship with God and to nurture it, strengthen it, rekindle it if they have to, or start it for the first time.

“Live for God. Let His light shine into our lives and then let His light shine from our lives. We have to get back to basics. We have to live for God. We have to live the gospel. We have to put arms and hands and legs on the gospel.”

Boyd told Anglicans that their Christian heritage is rich, and that God has been good to them.

“He has given us life. He has given us this church that has shaped us all, and given us each our wonderful identity. He has given us His son, Jesus, who died for our redemption. Let us claim God. Name and claim God’s place in our lives, and move forward from this foundation to live for Him, to build on the glorious faith with which we have been entrusted,” he said.

He called on Anglicans to build on God’s heritage in their lives.

"We have to speak it. We have to live it. We have to bring our lives and our living into line with what God wants from us, and we have to help each other along the way to be what God wants us to be. This is the only way that the church and the state can do justice as Micah calls us to do."








