Jesus calls us to live with a clean heart

“Again, you have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘Do not break your oath, but fulfill to the Lord the vows you have made.’ But I tell you, do not swear an oath at all; either by heaven, for it is God’s throne; or by the earth, for it is his footstool; or by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the Great King. And do not swear by your head, for you cannot make even one hair white or black. All you need to say is simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything beyond this comes from the evil one.”

– Matthew 5:33-37

There is a story about four high school boys who couldn’t resist the temptation to skip morning classes. Each had been smitten with a bad case of spring fever. After lunch they showed up at school and reported to the teacher that their car had a flat tire. Much to their relief, she smiled and said, “Well, you missed a quiz this morning, so take your seats and get out a pencil and paper.” Still smiling, she waited as they settled down and got ready for her questions.

Then she said, “First question — which tire was flat?”

We live in a sinful world and we are sinful people. Lying has become a habit among us. If it was not for our lying, then there would not be a need for oaths.

An oath is a solemn promise by an individual to govern his or her behavior or action. Normally in taking an oath the divine name, God, is invoked.

There are different circumstances in which an oath is necessary. A person may be required to take an oath when being placed in an office, religious and or government.

Someone being given citizenship is normally required to make an oath. Two individuals getting married make a solemn promise before God that they will be faithful to their marital vows. In a court of law an individual swears or makes an oath that the information given is truthful.

Why do we give or make oaths? We do so because as humans we lie. In order to be believed, we are required to make a solemn promise, make an oath, that we are being truthful.

In the above text, Jesus speaks out about the giving of oaths. Simply let your yes be yes, and your no, no; anything beyond this comes from the evil one. He says that because even when we give oaths, swearing in God’s name, we still lie or renege on our promise.

Someone once said to another, “I would not believe you even if you were sitting on a stack of Bibles.” We sinful people deliberately mislead our fellowmen. We lie for very simple things.

Often holders of offices make deceptive oaths. In being elevated to that office, they swear and/or make a solemn promise to adhere to the high ideals of that office, knowing full well that they will not keep that promise.

People go into court and swear on the Bible, in the name of God, and tell lies. Being fully aware of the consequences of lying to the court, they still commit perjury.

Lying has become a way of life with humans. According to Winston Churchill, “Men occasionally stumble over the truth, but most of them pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing happened.”

Because we have made dishonesty the norm, many of our institutions, religious and secular, are in disarray. We see the results in the church, the institution of marriage, the courts and government.

God sees the hearts of men. While our fellow men only see what we do overtly, God can tell what is happening on the inside and He holds us guilty for those sins. Jesus calls us to live with a clean heart. We trust and have faith in Jesus’ name and ask Him to guide us in living free from these infractions. Amen.

