Mount Tabor readies for three-decade recognition

Bishop Neil Ellis and the membership at Mount Tabor Church will come together on Sunday to celebrate 30 years of ministry.

The celebratory service takes place at 3 p.m. at the church.

Mount Tabor ministry was started in February 1987 by Ellis, who was then 26 years old and recently married to his wife, Patrice Michelle nee Johnson.

The “faith-filled” couple said they were mandated by God to raise up a new kind of ministry with a different agenda, free from the trappings of the traditional Baptist church — a church that was assigned to confront and conquer the kingdom of darkness in an innovative and at times unorthodox way.

On February 13, 1987, Ellis and his wife, with 11 other supporters, assembled in the conference room at Chicken Unlimited on Mackey Street, to organize what would become Mount Tabor.

The pioneering group included Dehavilland Newton (deceased), Melonie Johnson-Huyler, Pamula Ellis-Mills, Delton Ellis, Anna Clarke-Ellis, Sharlene Ellis-Gibson, Eunell Rolle-Wood, Cathy Williams-Butler, Antionette Cartwright-Miller, Christopher Wallace and Shirley Lloyd (deceased). They convened with Neil and Patrice Michelle Ellis to begin a journey.

They were on one accord — determined to combine forces, garner up support and stick with both the work and its dynamic young visionary to see where God would take them, and take them God did.

Ellis believes “Anything that’s connected to God is constantly growing, and anything that’s constantly growing is constantly changing.”

The first worship service, which was attended by 53 people, including Reverend Phillip Rahming, the then president of the Christian Council who presided over the service, was held on Sunday, February 22, 1987, in the chapel at the Bahamas National Baptist Convention headquarters on Baillou Hill Road.

Ellis delivered his first sermon, “The Mission of the Church”. Those early members recall a power outage midway through the first evening service, but forming a prayer circle, they say when Ellis said, “In the name of Jesus” the power was restored. They said what was most unusual was that surrounding buildings remained in darkness, while only the lights in that meeting place shone brightly. They said, to them, it was an early indication that God was preparing, equipping and conditioning their spirits to not be strangers to the supernatural.

In those early years, Patrice Ellis worked with her husband to make ministry happen. In the absence of a choir, she provided music just before her husband preached. She would also greet members and visitors at the door, usher them to their seats and welcome the guests during the service.

As a result of the pastor’s spirited, practical style of preaching and the introduction of praise and worship and the liturgical dance ministry, the church grew, attracting people from all walks of life.

In November 1988, the church purchased property in Pinewood Gardens. A tent borrowed from Pastor H.A. Roach and the Seventh-day Adventist Church in The Bahamas was erected on the pinewood property while the fellowship building was constructed.

For nine weeks the early members said Mount Taborites battled the elements — wind, cold, rain and dust. They endured the tent collapsing twice.

They said everyone knew when Ellis had had enough and took action. One Sunday, in the middle of his sermon, the pastor began dismantling the borrowed tent and led the congregation into the unfinished fellowship hall. They said the congregation united, identified and did what needed to be done to get the fellowship hall worship ready.

In January 1989, Ellis gave up his position at Chicken Unlimited to become a full-time pastor. That year, the ministry grew from 112 to 643 members. The growth was chalked up to the church’s non-traditional evangelistic outreaches, which took members of Mount Tabor into night clubs sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to non-believers.

In February 1991, less than a year after moving into the fellowship hall, Mount Tabor outgrew the hall and was forced to begin work on the sanctuary, years ahead of schedule. They moved into the sanctuary in February 1992; the official dedication took place on August 9, 1992.

By that time the membership had grown to more than 1,500. Some 86 weeks later, it doubled, reaching 3,000.

That growth necessitated another non-traditional move — the hiring of several full-time pastors whose role would be to share the expanding responsibilities of the ministry. Pastor Delton Ellis was appointed first assistant to the senior pastor.

To better accommodate and serve the membership, in 1994 Mount Tabor started its second Sunday morning service (8 a.m. and 11 a.m.) with Sunday school being held in between the two. Due to continued growth, the church moved to its third Sunday morning worship service in 1996 with services at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday school moved to Saturday mornings.

After six and a half years, the membership agreed that three services were becoming too overwhelming for the pastor. So, in late 2003, a project was undertaken to expand the sanctuary to accommodate a few hundred more seats. The renovations and expansion were completed in January of 2004. The ministry reverted to two services; 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

In December of that year, Mount Tabor paid off its $400,000 renovation mortgage six years early, and they say the church has remained debt-free ever since.

The church also constructed a multi-million dollar facility that houses the executive and administrative blocks, digital television and radio recording facilities, boardrooms, dining room, kitchen and fellowship hall.

Over the years Ellis also introduced a number of conferences — Jump Start, held in January; Station Identification, held in May; and Week in the Word, held in November. The conferences offer attendees the chance to experience various methods of preaching and teaching by national and international speakers.

Mount Tabor’s virtual church www.mttaboranytime.org was launched in April 2011 to cater to people who would like to become members of the church but may be unable to physically enter the traditional building. They can view services on their computers, iPads and smart-phones anywhere at anytime. Sermons are uploaded online and members have the opportunity to enjoy the Word of God as preached by Bishop Ellis, along with praise and worship just as if they were in the local sanctuary.

Mount Tabor also boasts an outreach program with a weekly feeding program, hospital visitations, clothing and grocery distribution, assistance with various kinds of counseling, a cancer support group, mentoring at adopted schools, financial assistance to some local nursing and children’s homes, and drug treatment facilities. Evangelistic undertakings, such as movie in the park, basketball tournaments at inner city parks and mall invasion have all been used over the years to keep the fire of radical evangelism going. They recently launched a program to assist the homeless.

The church has also assisted members with scholarships to pursue higher education. Its education and training initiatives have not been limited to traditional areas. Over the years, classes in sewing and cooking have also been offered. In 2011, the Mount Tabor Scholarship Foundation was launched to assist with fulfilling the aspirations of students who may need funding to pursue tertiary education. Continuing education classes in math and English have also been provided for adults who are desirous of sharpening their knowledge in these areas.

Ellis has always believed that poverty is a curse and a major, root cause of sin. He has worked to eradicate the scourge of lack from the lives of his members; he has sought experts willing to conduct debt cancellation workshops, financial summits and goal-planning sessions.

Mount Tabor has also provided its membership with practical tools to assist with their financial growth and stability through an in-house savings program and church group medical insurance plan. In another untraditional and historic undertaking in partnership with the Bank of The Bahamas, in December of 1995, the Mount Tabor Pre-paid Visa card was launched.

Early in 2006, the church partnered with Colina Insurance to establish five investment groups, comprised of members who now appreciate the importance of investing as a means of future financial growth and security.

One of Mount Tabor’s largest and most consistent initiatives for economic empowerment has been its ongoing housing programs, in partnership with Arawak Homes Ltd. Three housing subdivisions — Mount Tabor East Estates, Mount Tabor Estates West and Mount Tabor Gardens, were established to make housing more affordable for its members and the general community. The church has even hosted mortgage fairs.

Mount Tabor, through its affiliation with a number of North American pastors, churches and organizations, has brought thousands of religious tourists into the country over the years.

In 1995, the church connected with a newly formed ecclesiastical group out of the United States — The Full Gospel Baptist Fellowship, led by Bishop Paul S. Morton of New Orleans, Louisiana, which aided in transitioning Mount Tabor from a local church to a global ministry. Over the years, Bishop Ellis rose through the ranks of the fellowship, from the position of a state overseer to that of second presiding bishop.

In 1998, Mount Tabor took its ministry global with weekly telecasts on the INSP (the Inspiration Network) and in 1999 on the Word Network (the most popular urban religious television station in the United States). In 2005, Mount Tabor launched its live Sunday morning broadcast on the Internet via Streamingfaith.com. After numerous appearances by Ellis on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), in January 2006, he and Mount Tabor were asked to host TBN’s flagship Praise the Lord program, live from the Mount Tabor sanctuary.

In December of 2006, Mount Tabor began airing its television program on CNL, a television station in Russia.

Ellis took the Mount Tabor brand of worship to North America in May of 2004 with the launch of the Walking In Victory Conference.

In 2010, the global impacting ministry and philanthropic efforts of Ellis were recognized by the Trumpet Foundation, when he received an award for spiritual enlightenment. One year later, in 2011, he became the youngest person to be inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.



