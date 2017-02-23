What type of footsteps are we making on the sands of time?

So he started out, and on his way he met an Ethiopian eunuch, an important official in charge of all the treasury of the Kandake (which means “queen of the Ethiopians”). This man had gone to Jerusalem to worship, and on his way home was sitting in his chariot reading the Book of Isaiah the prophet. The spirit told Philip, “Go to that chariot and stay near it.”

Then Philip ran up to the chariot and heard the man reading Isaiah the prophet.

“Do you understand what you are reading?” Philip asked.

“How can I,” he said, “unless someone explains it to me?” So he invited Philip to come up and sit with him.” – Acts 8:27:31

For one generation, we have been in charge of our destiny here in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. With the help of Almighty God, we were able to free our shackles and chains from colonialism and chart our course on open seas of opportunities, not only for this time alone!

Yes, January 10, 1967 was a grand and glorious day in the lives of the people “over the hill”.

Throughout the United States of America, the month of February is observed as Black History Month. Just recently I was astonished when I was told that here in our country, a certain school does not offer religious knowledge and social studies to students. I was astonished, because we have not accomplished so much as a people due to intelligence, but because of the power of prayer and faith in an all-wise, immortal and invisible God.

The book telling of the story of the life and times of Dr. Cynthia “Mother” Moxey-Pratt, “No Equal To God’s Chosen — A Leader Risen From Poverty to Destiny”, is one that should be in every home and school. It is reading that is filled with pathos, pride and providence and establishes well the song “What God has for you, is for you”.

Somehow, I feel that there is an awakening of the social consciousness of the contributions that many “Over-the-Hill” people have made in the upward, onward and forward strides of our nation, and I have always saluted the achievements of Janet Musgrove Bostwick. Many were the times that I spoke to her leader – Proverbs 3:27 tells us to give what is not favor, but merit due to those deserving of it when the power and opportunities are in the hands of leadership.

The scripture chosen for our text today came as a result of searching for a document and finding a copy of one of my articles. The week before I read Dr. Pratt’s book, and during Black History Month, I came across the article written on The Virgin Mary’s acknowledgement, “For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden”.

An excerpt from it reads: “I’ve just returned from the swearing in of Dr. Cynthia Alexandria ‘Mother’ Pratt as the first woman deputy prime minister and minister of national security of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. What an occasion — what an honor that is so rightfully deserved!”

I found an apartment through Wilson Tract. It was apartment number one of a triplex. In apartment number two was Cynthia Moxey-Pratt. It was a friendship sealed through adversity. We spent 10 years together leaning, crying and propping each other up. I can tell you that “Mother” was there for me many times with strong moral support when I was going down for the last bob. There were many times when circumstances made us cook one common meal. I’m her children’s godmother. How could we forecast 34 years later?

Yes, Mother Pratt, that Palm Sunday I had to run from Lincoln Boulevard to Wilson Tract, but though hard, it was God moving in a mysterious way to perform some wonders through Wilson Tract; today you have come from the “tract” to the “political autobahn”. I have no regrets,for if we are not prepared to give up things in life for the Gospel’s sake and to live a life of sacrifice, there would be no reward for us. From the bottom of my heart I congratulate you Madam, former deputy prime minister, on this propitious milestone in the story of your life.” That was the year 1997.

In our text, the eunuch was a black man of great authority in Queen Candace’s government. He was in charge of all the wealth, treasures and finances. Yes, he was returning back to his homeland after worshipping in the Temple at Jerusalem; but prior to this, the angel of the Lord spake unto Philip, saying, “Arise, and go toward the south unto the way that goeth down from Jerusalem unto Gaza, which is desert.”

Then the spirit said unto Philip, “Go near, and join thyself to this chariot.” And Philip ran thither to him, and heard him read the Prophet Esaias, and said, “Understandest thou what thou readest?” And he said, “How can I, except some man should guide me?” And he desired Philip that he would come up and sit with him.

It has not always been smooth sailing during our first generation as a nation, and leadership is not for fun but fortitude; but if we are really to receive the bountiful blessings that God has in store for a people called Bahamians in the very sense of the word, then those in charge of all the wealth, treasure and finances of the land, must get spiritual guidance from the Philips who are divinely approved. Reading without spiritual interpretation will lead to confusion, despair and famine.

It is my prayer that we as a people will think more of not being here but why we are here. It is my hope that we will think of the type of footsteps we are making on the sands of time more so than what treasures we are storing up for the moths and cankerworms of this world to bust up.

Yes, Philip, draw near to those in authority and make plain the word of God in the desert of emptiness. To stand off and do nothing will require the blood of national illness on your heads.

• E-mail rubyanndarling@yahoo.com; Facebook Ruby Ann Darling or write to P.O. Box SS 19725 Nassau, Bahamas with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings!



