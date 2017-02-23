Your wife is not property

Ten years ago a desperate wife sent me this most painful question, which I think is still relevant today: “Dear Sir: my husband often comes home very late at nights or during the early morning hours and refuses to say where he has been. He often wakes me up wanting to make love. He feels I am insulting him when I ask where he has been. Is that right? Should I know where he was? When I ask him why is he coming home so late, he yells out, ‘I am the man around here. Who pays the bills? This is my house. Who is taking care of you?’ Should I put up with this kind of behavior? Should he come home those hours of the morning? Should I make love with him if he refuses to let me know where he was?” — Frustrated Wife.

This was my answer:

“Dear Frustrated Wife: You do have a right to know where your husband goes and why he comes home at such odd hours. It sounds as though you do not have a marriage. You and your husband are just cohabiting mates. You are the maid and he is the master. You do have a right to know where he is all the time. In reality, if he respects and loves you, he will not go out to places without your knowledge and come home long after you have fallen asleep. He will voluntarily inform you where he was. He would not choose to go places that he knows would devalue you as his wife. Any husband who feels he can do whatever he wants in marriage and does not feel accountable to his wife is acting foolishly. Any wife who does the same is acting foolishly.”

This kind of behavior usually comes from male chauvinists who have many false concepts about marriage. Here are a few of them: The wife belongs to the husband, not the husband to the wife. God gave the husband power over his wife. The husband has veto power over any decision his wife makes. Men are more intelligent than women. Husbands should make more money than their wives. Wives should obey their husbands. A woman’s place is in the home; she must never leave it unless the husband allows her to do so. A wife must please her husband sexually at all times, even when she is not in the mood. God created wives to be their husbands’ helpers and not the other way around. These false and erroneous beliefs about marriage and the role of husbands and wives are still destroying relationships today. Hundreds of years ago, women in most countries had virtually no social or family status. They had to rely on their husbands to raise money for the family. They had less ability, education, rights, freedom and respect from their husbands and society.

Where did this all come from? Learning from the ancient Hebrews, the ancient Greek philosophers laid the foundation for the modern devaluing of women. In the ancient Greek world, women could not sue or be sued. They did not appear in public with their husbands. A man’s list of assets included his wife. The Greek philosopher, Plato taught, “being born a woman is a divine punishment, since a woman is halfway between a man and an animal”. Aristotle taught, “a female is a deformed male”. These teachings and many more impacted the making of modern laws and practices around the world.

The Apostle Paul made it his mission to nullify the teachings of the Greek philosophers, which were so prevalent in his day. He clearly states in Galatians 3:38 that, “Male and female are one in Christ.” He strengthened the concept of equality and that women had equal voice, vote, and power when he said in 1 Corinthians 11:4 women as well as men are to lead in worship. He disqualified the idea that women did not have intelligence equal to men when he stated in 1 Timothy 2:11 that women are to learn. Contrary to teachings in his day, Paul also taught in 1 Corinthians 11:11 about the interdependent relationship of a husband and wife when he states: “Nevertheless, in the Lord, woman is not independent of man or man independent of woman.” He shocked the men of his day when he elevated women from the pits of being sexual property with these words, “The wife’s body does not belong to her alone, but also to her husband; in the same way, the husband’s body does not belong to him alone but also to his wife” [1 Corinthians 7:4]. Now we can clearly understand when the Apostle Paul emphasized in Ephesians 5:21-26, “Husbands, love your wives as Christ loves the Church.” He needed men to elevate women, who were by law valueless, to the priceless state in which God created them. They were not to be influenced by the negative, degrading philosophies of the day. We must do the same today.

Married men who feel they can do whatever they want to do are making a big mistake. I encourage women not to tolerate such behavior. They should gently and firmly inform their power-hungry husbands that although they truly love them, they will no longer be disrespected and devalued. Do not scream and shout at your husbands. Do not threaten them or use demeaning words. You will be lowering yourselves to their behavior.

You have a right to know: “Dear Frustrated Wife, if you are certain your husband is having sex with other women, you have a right to protect yourself from diseases by not having sex with him. Stand firm in a loving way. Be consistent. Many men continue to do what they do because too many wives enable their behavior by not saying a word or by not being consistent with their concerns. Therefore, the husbands think the wives are only bluffing. Insist that both of you seek counseling. Remember that you are not property.”

Women, you are children of God created to be equal with men. God gave you equal authority. Genesis 1:26 confirms this equality in power and authority. The New Living Translation presents it this way: “Then God said, ‘Let us make people [male and female] in our image, to be like ourselves. They [man and woman] will be masters over all life — the fish in the sea, the birds in the sky, and all the livestock, wild animals, and small animals’.” Adam and Eve together were given dominion — to be masters over everything, but not over each other. They were to walk side by side in companionship.

Wives, God did not make you to be sexual property. He made both women and men, complete, unique, special and with a purpose. You were created in his image. Believe it. Act it.

• Barrington H. Brennen is a marriage and family therapist and board certified clinical psychotherapist. Send your questions or comments to barringtonbrennen@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box CB-13019, Nassau, The Bahamas, or visit www.soencouragement.org or call 242-327-1980 or 242-477-4002.



