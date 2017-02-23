Everyone who is a regular reader of these articles must surely understand by now that to be successful at anything in life, a person needs to set specific goals, draw up detailed plans to achieve these predetermined goals in a given time frame, and then having done that, and set the foundation for success, to believe implicitly, 100 percent that you can, and indeed will, achieve your goals one by one and on target.

Now to do this consistently one must have a totally positive attitude at all times. Now let’s be perfectly honest here, that’s not as easy as it sounds, as there are an awful lot of extremely negative people who are all over the place who will, if we’re not extremely careful, try to deter us, as they don’t think we’ll be able to achieve what we’ve set out to accomplish.

My mentor, Earl Nightingale, stated quite clearly and indeed adamantly that 95 percent of people are negative in nature — this is absolutely true from my personal observations over a prolonged period of time. So if we wish to persist in the pursuit of our dreams, our goals, we need to navigate our way extremely cautiously through this “sea of negativity” so that we continue to remain totally positive, as we believe 100 percent in spite of the naysayers, the negative people who will do their utmost to sabotage our dreams, that we will indeed not waiver from the path which will lead us directly to success city.

Yes my friend, as the title of today’s article instructs you, it is most important for your future and the success you seek and know in your heart and soul you can indeed achieve, that you at all times, I repeat all times, freely interact with positive people so that you remain positive and upbeat and thus succeed in the end.

• Think about it!

