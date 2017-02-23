God is love and Jesus came to die for our sins because of his love

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If someone strikes you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also. And if someone wants to sue you and take your tunic, let him have your cloak as well. If someone forces you to go one mile, go with him two miles. Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you.

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you: Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons of your father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.” – Matthew 5:38-45

Our Lord Jesus Christ demands that his followers operate on a different operating system than that of the world. Christ’s operating system is different in thinking and in values.

In this text, Jesus expounds on the law. He dialogues about sections of the law that the people had fashioned to suit themselves. His focus is to guide us away from revenge.

The saying “Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth,” comes from the Mosaic Law, Exodus 21:24. Moses had given this law to limit retaliation.

During the time of Moses, this law on retaliation was given as a guide to the magistrates who presided over matters between feuding parties. When people were offended, in their revenge, they wanted to exceed that which was done to them. Consequently, Moses gave this guide to limit retaliations.

Like the people of both the Old and New Testament times, we often quote this law on revenge when we want to take revenge for an offense committed against us. However, in doing so, we miss the Mosaic intention.

Moses’ intention was to prevent the people abusing their right of retaliation. For example, if a person had killed his neighbor’s cow, the aggrieved party could not retaliate by going out and killing all of the offending neighbor’s cattle. He was limited to killing one cow.

In ancient times and even today, a slap on the face is a sign of superiority. It is most insulting. Yet Jesus tells us to endure the embarrassment, especially for our faith. This is difficult to do, but Jesus tells us that our faith is much more important than revenge.

Go the extra mile. The Roman soldiers often conscripted Jewish citizens to carry their equipment, which weighed about 100 pounds, one mile. This is probably where the saying, “Go the extra mile,” comes from. Jesus tells us that we are to go not one mile, but an extra mile.

Why does he insist that we do this? He is concerned for the person who is injured; the injured party is blinded by his desire to get revenge, therefore he becomes vindictive.

This is not good and it is not sweet. It is poisoning and breeds strife and discontentment. By enduring these injuries, the Christian is victorious because he does not lower himself to the standard of the offender. Furthermore, in return he shows love.

With regards to the law on love, Jesus gives us a reverse of the tradition on love. Not only do we love our neighbor, but we are to include our enemies in the group. Jesus brings down the fences around neighbors. The Jewish people of his day never would have included the Romans as their neighbors. Yet Jesus does.

Jesus says that our neighbors include the man who curses us; the man who persecutes us; the man who hates us and spitefully uses us. This all comes under love. God is love and Jesus came to die for our sins because of his love. Even though many do not follow the way of God, he still gives them sunshine and rain and they also enjoy God’s bountiful gifts to us. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau




