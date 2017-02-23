Marlin Awards celebrate 20

Gospel ensemble Shaback, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in ministry, has emerged as the top local nominee for this year’s Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards. The group received nine nominations, including Album of the Year, for its latest double album — “The One Nation Project”.

Shaback has also been nominated for Song of the Year for the single “Secret Place”, written by Chavone M. Butler and featuring a powerful performance by former Mt. Tabor worship leader Nadene Moss.

Shaback’s other nominations include Adapted Recording of the Year (“Island Medley”), Choir/Chorale Recording of the Year (“Stand in the Lord”), Junkanoo/Rake ‘n’ Scrape Recording of the Year (“Don’t Wait Till The Battle is Over”), Junkanoo/Rake ‘n’ Scrape Vocal Performance of the Year (“Don’t Wait Till The Battle is Over”) and Traditional Recording of the Year (“Hallelujah”). It received an additional two nominations in the categories of Calypso Recording of the Year and Song of the Year for the group’s featured performance on the Nigel Lewis track “Big God”.

Shaback’s leading nominations come as The Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Joel “Positive” Murray is once again the overall highest nominated artist this year with an outstanding 15 nominations, including one for Song of the Year (“Mighty Healer”) and Album of the Year (Stand & Be Counted).

This year the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a weekend of events beginning with Marlin Summit, which takes place today at Kingdom Discipleship Ministries in the Honda Plaza in Palmdale and will feature KDC Ambassador senior pastor Devon Rolle as speaker.

On Friday, February 24, the Marlin industry seminar and luncheon will be held at the Diplomat Center at 10 a.m, with the Marlin Fest’s gospel concert that evening beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door; children 12 and under $5 at the door.

The weekend concludes with the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards on Saturday at the Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Center at 7 p.m.

Kevin “Minister K” Harris, founder and president of the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards, says some of the most diverse talent in gospel music from The Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Thomas, USVI, Tortola, BVI and Turks and Caicos will be showcased during the awards show on Saturday, February 25, at the Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Center, Carmichael Road.

Local and regional gospel recording artists scheduled to perform include Shaback, Najie Dunn, Monique Terez and Kem Gardiner. Gospel music legend Al Gibson will perform a special version of The Visionaries classic “Living with Jesus on the Other Side” in tribute to the late Dr. Myles Munroe, who will posthumously receive the Legacy Award for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of Bahamian and Caribbean gospel music.

The Legacy Award will also be given to gospel hip-hop artist and founder of Dunamus Soundz Music Group, the late Pastor Lavard “Manifest” Parks and the late Joseph Niles, a pioneer in the gospel music industry in Barbados.

Murray, this year’s top nominee, will also perform, along with this year’s top female nominee, Neesha Woodz, from Barbados; as well as Sherwin Gardner (Trinidad); Roxsy & Shawn J (St. Martin); Gabrielle Denae (Tortola BVI); Nigel Lewis (Trinidad); Samuel Medas (Guyana); Eleanor Riley (Jamaica) and Rizon (Trinidad).

The Reverend Arthur Preacher Rolle Life Time Achievement Award will be presented to legendary gospel group D.E.C.I.S.I.O.N out of Grand Bahama.

This year’s President’s Award will be presented to Reverend Alfred Stewart, senior pastor at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He will be recognized for his contribution to the development and advancement of the local and regional gospel music industry.

Rev. Stewart, in his capacity as president of the then British American Bank (now Fidelity Bank & Trust) in 1996, became the first official corporate sponsor of the Marlin Awards, providing the seed capital to host and stage the awards.

Recording artist, songwriter and producer Kem Gardiner is the second highest local nominee this year with eight nominations, including Album of the Year (Captured), Contemporary Recording of the Year (“Eternity”), Junkanoo/Rake ‘n’ Scrape Recording of the Year (“Join Da Praise Party”), Junkanoo Rake ‘n’ Scrape Vocal Performance of the Year (“Join Da Praise Party”), New Artist of the Year, Pop Recording of the Year (“No Equal”), Praise & Worship Recording of the Year (“Here I Am”) and Song of the Year (“Here I Am”). Gardiner serves as senior pastor of End Time Harvest Church of God in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Contemporary gospel recording artist and CEO of Elevation Media Group Vincent “V-Mac” McDonald is the third-highest local nominated artist with seven nominations, including one for Dancehall Recording of the Year (“Party Tonight” feat. E-Man) and Rock Recording of the Year for the title track of his latest album, “The Declaration”.

Hip-hop gospel recording artist Najie Dunn earned a total of six nominations this year, including one for Hip-hop Recording of the Year (“Tryna Live” feat. E-Man), Dance Recording of the Year and Music Video of the Year (Duo/Group) for the single “Addiction”, featuring Halle, and Album of the Year for “The Pursuit Continues”.

Singer and producer Bishop Denczil Rolle along with his ensemble, Denczil Rolle & Friends have secured five nominations, including Choir-Chorale Recording of the Year (“Raw Church”), Junkanoo/Rake ‘n’ Scrape Recording of the Year (“Stretchin’ Out” Medley), Junkanoo/Rake ‘n’ Scrape Vocal Performance of the Year (“Raw Church”), Traditional Recording of the Year and Traditional Vocal Performance of the Year (“Setting Up” Medley).

Lion of Judah Sounds CEO Ramont “Monty G” Green has also been nominated for five awards this year, including Dancehall Recording of the Year and DJ Vocal Performance of the Year for “Valley of Evil” and Music Video of the Year-Duo/Group, Reggae Hip hop Recording of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit single “Shot Ay Fiyah” featuring Tiko T.

Several other Bahamian gospel artists were nominated this year, including contemporary/pop singer and songwriter Monique Terez, who received three nominations, including one for Song of the Year, for her hit single “I Surrender”. Kingsley Chase, Minister Al Gibson, Tony Lowe, Vanessa Rolle–Clarke, Shaniqua Hanna-Thurston and Mother Rachael Mackey have each received two nominations.

Rounding out the list with one nomination each are Ronnie “DJ Frost” Cash, who was nominated for Producer of the Year; new hip-hop artist MCK, who was nominated for Hip-hop Vocal Performance of the Year (“Aesthetics”), Meliciana Bethell for Junkanoo-Rake and Scrape Vocal Performance of the Year (“Bubblin”) and Gospel Hip-hop artist and Pastor Elect Vanrico “Lil g” Hanna who secured his first Marlin Award nomination for Music Video of the Year-Male for his single “Still I Rise”.

The Marlin Awards was the brain child of gospel music executive and radio personality Harris, who wanted to create a platform to recognize and honor local and Caribbean gospel music after spending time recording with his group System 3 in Los Angeles in the summer of 1995.

“It was while we [System 3] were in Los Angeles working on the Motown Comes Home gospel album that I realized that there was nothing at home or in the region that was in place to honor and award gospel recording artists and songwriters for their hard work and creativity. The vision was birthed right around that time and I immediately started planning, and less than one year later we launched the very first Marlin Awards on March 16, 1996,” said Harris.

The Marlin Awards started as the Bahamian Gospel Music Marlin Awards in 1996, and in 2000 it added eight categories to recognize other forms of Caribbean gospel music. In 2002 it fully evolved into the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards. The awards are produced bi-annually by the Harris Media Group.

Harris said watching the Marlin Awards grow from a God-inspired idea, to the first gospel music awards show in The Bahamas and now being considered the top awards for Caribbean Gospel music worldwide, has been an indescribable feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment.

“The journey to 20 years has not been easy. It has been a road filled with many highs and lows and countless potholes of good and not so good moments. However, when I look at how far some of our local and regional gospel artists have come over the years with many acknowledging that the Marlin Awards has in some way helped them in growing of their own personal ministries, it is truly a great feeling of joy and satisfaction said Harris.”

He said the awards show was started with a mandate to encourage excellence and growth in Caribbean gospel music, and when he listened to how far the production of music locally and in the region has come, he is even more encouraged to continue to play his role in its development.

“I believe the future is bright for Bahamian and Caribbean gospel music — and it is my hope and prayer that the Marlin Awards will continue to serve as an inspirational and creative platform for future generations of gospel songwriters, recording artists, producers, engineers and other industry professionals,” he said.

For more information about the 2017 Marlin Awards weekend of events including tickets contact the Marlin Awards Command Center at 393-1167, via email at themarlinawards@gmail.com or visit the official website at www.marlinawards.com.



