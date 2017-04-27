A powerful healing tool — laughter

I’m quite sure that we all like to laugh from time to time. After a bout of genuine laughter we all feel real good. Yes we do! So why is that, you may query? Well, when we laugh we release endorphins and peptides, which are divinely created drugs, into the system, which make us feel real good — high on life. I’m quite sure that most of us have heard the expression laughter is a great tonic. Yes it is. It’s also a powerful healing tool as stated in today’s title.

What do you mean D. Paul, do you mean when I get sick if I laugh a lot I’ll get better, you my query? Well yes! Let me tell you the true story of Dr. Bernie Siegel who had a heart attack. When in hospital recovering from his heart attack, medical doctor Bernie Siegel had a whole pile of the old “I Love Lucy” shows delivered to his room. Watching these programs every day caused him to laugh a whole lot and he completely recovered from his heart attack in record time.

Dr. Bernie Siegel then wrote his bestselling book, “How I Laughed Myself to Good Health’”. Incidentally, he followed that book up with another bestseller “Peace, Love & Healing”, and of course I highly recommend that you purchase and read his two great books on the powerfully positive, healing effect laughter has on the human body.

If you haven’t thought about it before, when any illnesses come around each year, it’s usually the very miserable people who first get sick — this is a fact. Miserable people’s immune systems are low and thus they are susceptible to whatever illness is going around at the time, so please laugh as much as you can, for it could save your life.

• Think about it!

