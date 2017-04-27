Christians and politics pt. 7: Principles above politics

Every election process around the world in democratic societies finds the same discussion proliferating as elections wind down. The question that comes to the forefront is whether or not our politicians are honest and trustworthy, or corrupt? Do their principles ascend above their politics? There is a simple reason the question proliferates and that is because we do not want to be misled. We want truth and honesty. In fact, even criminals insist on honesty and integrity. Criminals will not hire someone to guard their possessions who they feel is dishonest. They actually look for people with principles to teach their children. How many times have we seen a drug dealer dropping their children off to church or to be trained at a Christian school? They value integrity, knowing that they do not practice it. The husband or wife who cheats does not expect the other to cheat, and is angry and disappointed when he or she is cheated on, even with the knowledge of what he or she is doing.

It is amazing that we all want the same thing, are disappointed when we don’t see it, but we are inevitably disappointed to learn that our politicians have let us down. Do we admit that it is unreasonable to expect honesty and trustworthiness, or do we demand it, knowing that inevitably we will be let down? What is the answer?

The answer is that, regardless of how many times our politicians fail or let us down, we can never resign to the fact that it is to be expected and is therefore okay. The truth is that, no matter how many times it happens or who does it, we must never allow it to be acceptable, because trust is never an unrealistic expectation. The good order and functioning of society is based upon what we call the rule of law, and without it we face eventual anarchy. If children cannot trust parents, husbands cannot trust wives, employers cannot trust employees, it creates an unsustainable level of disorder that eventually leads to destruction.

It does matter and it does not matter which side is guilty or whether both sides are guilty. What matters is that if we ever resign ourselves to the inevitability of dishonesty or corruption, we will never progress or have any hope of a better society. Principles matter, and principles matter in politics. If we look at the life of Jesus — His words and teachings emphasized principles that are eternal. The Golden Rule, loving your enemies and other principles remind us that His expectation remains the same. Our principles should not be compromised by expediency, need or greed. If we ever accept it then how can we prosecute a criminal? What do we say to the person who steals from his or her job if we cannot follow the law that governs the office we hold? How can we ever point a finger at those who violate the rules of their office (job, marriage or other relationship) when we have in essence done the same thing? No one likes being cheated on or lied to. Would you hire someone to defraud you? I am sure none of us would intentionally hire someone to defraud us.

The point is that principles matter and that principles transcend politics. It may be difficult to find politicians who put principles above politics, but for the Christian or Kingdom citizen we must always remember that sin is transgression of the law and the Bible tells us that the wages/salary of sin is death or the demise of true life in God as He designed it to be. Our job is not to change the environment we live in; our job is to represent the values and principles of the Kingdom, whether anyone agrees or not, because we are accountable to God, and He asks us to represent Him on earth as ambassadors of truth and integrity regardless of what happens around us. Ultimately we are not responsible for the results, but we are responsible for carrying out His instructions and making every attempt to live by His standards. It is not easy to live a life of honesty and integrity, because there are so many factors that tempt us every day. Even the Apostle Paul once remarked that, “The good that I would do I fail to do because of the evil present in my environment.”

The temptation is there. The proclivity to sin is there, but we must not ever surrender to sin, because it is the beginning of our demise as individuals and as a society. Principles matter and we must always seek to find politicians who live by God established principles. Our preamble talks about an abiding respect for the rule of law and Christian values, so we have agreed as a nation to be governed by these principles. It does not matter if they are hard to find. Anyone who offers themselves for office must be held to the same standard. We must seek to find politicians who live according to the standard. And if we cannot find them, then we must offer ourselves to be the ones who will be the example of what God desires on His earth. Remember, principles matter.

