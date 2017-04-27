Jesus is patient and gracious to all people

“Now Thomas (also known as Didymus), one of the 12, was not with the disciples when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, ‘We have seen the Lord!’

But he said to them, ‘Unless I see the nail marks in His hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe.’

A week later His disciples were in the house again, and Thomas was with them. Though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you!’

Then He said to Thomas, ‘Put your finger here; see My hands. Reach out your hand and put it into My side. Stop doubting and believe’.” – John 20:24-27

In our world today, many people, especially those in the sciences, refuse to believe that which they cannot see or touch. The above text tells us about someone who needed to see, feel and touch in order for him to believe.

Shortly after the resurrection, Jesus met with some of his disciples. Thomas was not present at that meeting. Therefore, when he was told that the Lord was alive, he exclaimed, “Unless I see the nail marks in His hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe it.”

The other apostles shared their joyful news with Thomas but he refused to accept it. Even though he had, had very close interaction with those 10 people for three years, he refused to believe their testimony of the resurrection.

He would have to see the risen Christ standing before him. Furthermore, he would have to touch Him in the places of his crucifixion wounds before he believed.

Thomas, like many in our world today, did not rely upon God, but upon human reasoning.

Human reasoning suggested that a resurrection of the body was impossible. When we try to apply human reasoning to the workings of God, we get into trouble. Unfortunately, Thomas rejected the omnipotence of God.

Because he had separated himself from the assembly of apostles after the resurrection, Thomas missed out on the first resurrection appearance. Sometimes when we separate ourselves from the church, we too take a chance on missing our Lord’s unique appearance.

The Lord cares, not only for Thomas, but for all people. He calls all to be His disciples. He says: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Mat. 11:28).

Eight days after the resurrection, Jesus made another visit to His friends. This time Thomas was present. Jesus singled Thomas out because He cared for him. He wanted to give Thomas the same faith that the other apostles had.

Those apostles, who later became witnesses of the good news of Jesus Christ, had all walked with Jesus and had sat at His feet. They had seen Him arrested and tried. They knew that He had died and was buried. They had seen the resurrected Jesus.

Consequently, they would all bear witness to the resurrection. Because they had seen the resurrected Christ, they were prepared to put their lives on the line to preach a crucified and resurrected Christ.

After his personal encounter with Jesus Thomas must have been a bold and convincing witness. At his encounter, he probably was a bit embarrassed, but yet, he was thankful that his Lord had been patient and loving to reach out to him.

The Lord had taken time to appear to Thomas in person and restore his faith. Jesus is also patient and gracious to all people in order to remove any doubts we may have. Therefore, we too can boldly bear witness to the resurrection more than 2,000 years later. Amen.

