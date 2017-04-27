Doing their part to transform the community

Pastors at Transformation Ministries International know that spreading the Word is more than just talk, and that it’s also about action, so they recently came together with the Men of Valor, the men’s arm of the church, to step outside the walls of the church and go out into the community in a cleanup effort during the Easter weekend.

It was the first community cleanup event for their church neighborhood to assist in making their surroundings even more attractive.

Located at 11 Dignity Gardens, the members got an early morning start cleaning up the church grounds before they took themselves to every street in the community off Carmichael Road, and on to Millar’s Road in the Bacardi Road area.

Their mandate as they participated in the exercise was to take pride in the community, help clean up, tame the brush and make the paths more walkable.

Transformation Ministries elder, Roosevelt Whymms, said all church bodies should take up the same kind of mission in their various communities.

“This community means a whole lot to us and we intend to empower our community by cleaning it up, hoping that this effort would bring unity and awareness and express the love that we supposed to have for our community," said District Elder Paul Rolle.

Assistant Pastor Ellis Farrington said it’s a good thing for brethren to dwell together in unity.

During the cleanup exercise, while the men removed any debris that people may have had in their yard and wanted to remove, the members took the time to also share the Word. For residents who weren’t at home the members tended to areas near the street along the walkways by their premises.

“The Bible says, ‘By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another’, and we see all the residents of Dignity Gardens as our brothers and sisters," said Farrington.

Senior Pastor Sharon Rolle, the lone female on the cleanup crew, handed out church flyers. She said the men’s effort set a good example.

“I am so excited to see a lot of young men going about and doing the work of the Lord. They will know we are Christians by our love. We have come to bring change and transformation into the lives of others and make their lives worth living,” she said.

Whymms encouraged the general public to visit the church on a Sunday morning, where free breakfast is served to encourage members and visitors to attend even if they didn’t have time to feed their families before attending. He said the youth arm is exciting to young people, and groups such as the Men of Valor exist to keep members active and inspired.



