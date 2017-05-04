The way of the cross of forgiveness leads home

“Then said Jesus, ‘Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do’.” – Luke 23:34

A lot of interest is gathered when those who are sick find no cure and are on their way out of this world. Persons who have not visited, phoned or inquired of their well-being now form lines to visit. Could it be curiosity to see how they look, ask questions and listen attentively for answers? Or are they just plain news toters and gossip mongers? I have heard the question, “What he/she said?” when the news broke that the person had died.

During Holy Week, Jesus did a lot of talking as he faced sure death. They were not complicated so memory would fade, but strong and sincere. Luke’s account of our Lord’s crucifixion tells us, “And when they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified Him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left. They saw Jesus as being the worst of the worst, that is the two thieves, and so placed Him in the middle.” Little did they know that as they scorned Him, they placed Him in a place of glory and honor. At the Olympics, the person who gets first place is placed between second and third.

Then said Jesus, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.”

Charles H. Spurgeon, in his sermon “Christ’s plea for ignorant sinners”, says “How startled they must have been to hear such words from one who was about to be put to death for a supposed crime. The men who drove the nails, the men who lifted up the tree must have been startled back with amazement when they heard Jesus talk to God as his Father, and pray for them. Did ever a Roman legionary hear such words before? I should say not. They were so distinctly and diametrically opposed to their whole spirit of Rome. There was blow for blow; only in the case of Jesus they gave blows where none had been received. The crushing cruelty of the Romans must have been startled indeed at such words as these, ‘Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do’.”

The spirit of forgiveness must be practiced daily as a lifestyle. For the child of God it should never matter how unkind others are to you. The cruel words of hate they tumble at you is to strengthen your resolve to forgive, for in many instances Jesus said they do not know what they are doing. In other words, they are defiant and ignorant sinners.

Not only are the words of our text for those who were responsible for Jesus’ death, but they are applicable for us as we continue to sin and stray far from God’s love and commandments. We hate, envy, speak evil, sow seeds of confusion among family and friends, send out curses and curse words, backbite government, the job, the church, the school, the family, and anywhere the fast growing seed of discontent will bear like fruits.

We are not God-like in our deportment and behavior, but it does not mean that we must continue in our ungodly ways. The hymn writer said, “He died that we might be forgiven, He died to make us good, that we at last may go to Heaven, saved by His precious blood”.

Now that we are in a special season that is pregnant with election fever, we must not forget that in spite of our various political beliefs, we are still admonished to be kind to each other. Spreading lies, speaking ill of others, engaging in tricks, delving in satanic activities, and practicing wickedness in high places will not make us a better people, but a very bitter people. It should be the mind and pure will of the people to vote for who they deem best not only for them, but their heirs and assigns. Those who spread rumors, fake news, salacious and sensational juicy stories, are only doing harm to their “tribe”. The Bible tells us that parents eat sour grapes, and as a result the children’s teeth are on edge. Our children should only remember us when we are no longer here on planet earth as doers of good works.

It is our prayer that if we ask forgiveness and forgive those who have been unkind to us, we will be able to bask in the glory of His resurrection. I was blind, but now I can see. I was lost, but now I am found, for the way of the cross of forgiveness leads home.

