Protect yourself against acquaintance rape

Rape is one of the least reported crimes in our country. It is believed that less than five percent of rape cases are unreported. For those cases that are reported, a small percentage of the rapists are convicted. My research reveals that, in the United States, in only six of every 1,000 reported rape cases are the rapists incarcerated. I am not sure of the statistics in The Bahamas, however this trend is universal.

On my website, where there are about 850 articles I’ve written on social relationships (www.soencouragement.org), Google Analytics reveals that the most read article every day is the one on rape, entitled “My husband Raped Me”. Digging deeper into where the readers of this article are coming from, I noticed that they are mostly from a state in India that has the highest incidence of rape in that country and one of the highest in the world — Maharashtra. Around the world, rape victims, in the privacy of their homes, are seeking help for their pain and confusion due to rape.

Types of rape

Broadly, there are three kinds of rape — acquaintance, date and stranger rape. Acquaintance and date rape are the least reported. Acquaintance rape is committed by someone who is known —an associate or a relation. Equally as painful is date rape, which occurs when a person is raped by someone he or she is romantically involved with and/or on a date.

My study further reveals four more descriptions of rape. I present them with quotes from an article on rape by Cameron Ketcher and Jessica Fleming from the University of Arkansas:

Anger rape: “This type of rape expresses hatred toward the victim and rage. This type of rapist wants the person to feel and understand his anger toward them, even though they may have not been the one to provoke the rage. The rapist wants to take his rage out on someone and make them suffer as he has for past wrongs and rejections.”

Power rape: “This type of rape wants to express power and domination over the victim. These rapists have a common fantasy of women who want them and resist their come-ons and then consent to sex. When the fantasy is acted out and the victim doesn’t cooperate, the fantasy becomes more about the domination or taking control over that person. In this way, he is showing how very powerful, masculine and sexually adequate he really is.”

Sadistic rape: “This rapist is obsessed with the ritual that goes along with the sex. This could be making the victim act out a part in some sort of role-play. It could involve mutilation or torture as a means of getting the rapist excited. These rapists are the ones that wake women out of a dead sleep, scared to death for their lives.”

Marital rape: “This type of rape is committed by your spouse. It was once thought that once you consented to a marriage that you were obligated to serve your husband in any way he saw fit and this meant sexually. This is an erroneous belief that engenders abuse of all kinds, including sexual violence.”

Protecting yourself

Here are seven tips to protect against acquaintance rape from the Rape Treatment Center, Santa Monica Hospital Medical Center, California that I have found to be helpful. I’ve added an additional one of my own at the end.

• Know your sexual intentions and limits. You have the right to say no to any unwanted sexual contact. If you are uncertain about what you want, ask the man to respect your feelings.

• Communicate your limits firmly and directly. If you say no, make sure you say it like you mean it. Don’t give mixed messages. Back up your words with a firm tone of voice and clear body language.

• Don’t rely on ESP to get your message across. Don’t assume that your date will automatically know how you feel, or will eventually “get the message” without you having to tell him directly.

• Remember that some guys think that drinking, dressing attractively, or agreeing to go out on a date are signs that you are willing to have sex. Be especially careful to clearly communicate your limits and intentions in such situations.

• Listen to your gut feelings. If you feel uncomfortable or think you may be at risk, leave the situation immediately and go to a safe place.

• Don’t be afraid to “make waves” if you feel threatened. If you are being pressured into sexual activity, don’t hesitate to state your feelings and get out of the situation. Better to live through a few minutes of social awkwardness or embarrassment than to face the trauma of a sexual assault.

• Attend large parties with friends you can trust. Agree that you’ll “look out” for one another. Try to leave the party with a group, instead of leaving alone or with someone you don’t know very well.

• Here’s my addition: Avoid being in secret or secluded places alone with your acquaintance. This may include a hotel room, alone at home, a long drive to nowhere or a late-night walk on a lonely beach.

• Barrington H. Brennen is a marriage and family therapist and board certified clinical psychotherapist. Send your questions or comments to barringtonbrennen@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box CB-13019, Nassau, The Bahamas, or visit www.soencouragement.org or call 242-327-1980 or 242-477-4002.



